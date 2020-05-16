It’s early May, the sky so clear, the breezes so insistent, the sunshine so illuminating, it’s hard to feel pessimistic. Spring, when everything is new, unfolding, promising, hope filled, shouting out a resurrecting world. How appropriate spring comes as a pandemic thumbs its nose at us self centered bewildered humans. Spring with it’s slap in the face, its shout to wake up for “behold, I make all things new.”
We live in a miraculous world in which the cycles of nature are neither static nor utterly predictable, a world in which all growth and understanding is shaped by change, evolution, death, birth, mutation, dormancy, stirrings... an ongoing cycle of death and resurrection.
We humans are hopelessly addicted to power, prestige, and possessions. Religious or nonreligious, educated or uneducated, spiritually attuned or spiritually sleeping, liberal or conservative, we humans have bought into a belief that letting go, starting over, relinquishing power, surrendering control, acknowledging inadequacy is somehow an admission of failure, conceding defeat, giving up and giving in. Our stubborness is both blessing and curse. A blessing we never quit trying, searching, experimenting, innovating, believing. A curse in clinging to the illusions and lies undergirding our systems of domination, violence, and control.
Then along comes a pandemic giving a finger to our illusions of power, our addictions to violence, greed, self interest, and exceptionalism. Along comes a pandemic destroying our economy, upsetting the balance of power, exposing our flaws, outing our lies.
Along comes a pandemic opening the doors to innovation, possibilities, restructuring, rethinking old assumptions, supporting first responders, essential workers, small businesses, the unemployed.
What lies ahead? It is too soon to tell. There are those who recognize we cannot return to what was. There are those who desperately cling to a familiar past. So far, most of us illustrate the Scriptures’ diagnosis of the human situation “They have eyes that cannot see and ears that cannot hear.”
Need that be the end of our story? Need we conform to a broken past? Dare we move from death to resurrection into God’s open future? To something new in which we do with less that more may have, because we truly are all in this together? Dare we nurture this planet that gives us life? Let go and let God, whatever that might mean?
This much I intuit. This mystery we call God will continue to gift us with heart breaking, soul wrenching life and death experiences until at some point we choose to really live. This mystery will keep gifting us with pain and suffering so eventually we will be able to see with eyes that see and ears that clearly hear.
God, grant us the serenity to accept the things we cannot change, the courage to change the things we can, and the wisdom to know the difference.
