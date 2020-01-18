The Littlestown Community Ministry Council is partnering with Reach Mission Trips to help promote their Reach Mission Trips Project that will be working in the Littlestown and Adams County area from June 21 to 27.
Reach Mission Trips is a faith-based organization established in 1992, that works with families to perform basic home repairs that are too much for families to complete themselves. The home repair projects include basic weatherization, painting, repair and construction of porches, steps, and wheelchair ramps. All qualified projects are completed at no cost to the homeowner.
Reach Mission Trips representatives will offer a presentation about this project on Sunday, Jan. 26, starting at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the Littlestown Area High School.
They are asking for help from people in Adams County to find projects for the Reach Mission groups who are coming to Littlestown this summer to do work.
They are also seeking volunteers to support this project in many different ways during the week these groups are serving in this area.
