Luke 18:8 says, “When the Son of man comes, will he find faith on the earth?”
Faith begins where the will of God is known. Faith has a beginning point. It is in knowing the will of God. Much is said about and could be said about the will of God. If we are going to discover the will of God, we must first know God. This brings us to the question; how can we know God?
We must go back to the Word of God to see whom God is revealed as. As we look into the Word of God, we see that Jesus was sent to reveal in God is. Jesus came to reveal God. If we desire faith, it will begin in knowing Jesus. He is the living Word of God. He is God revealed in human flesh. He came to show us the Father. In showing us the Father, and by living His life, He reveals the will of God.
In these days of uncertainty, there is an inability to have faith for the future. We trust in our own understanding. We trust in the ability of our government to give us faith for the future. As the kingdom of God continues to bring forth the dealings of God in our generation, everything we value is being tested. All possible ground to stand on is being shaken. We are seeing the destabilization of everything we have known. Will things ever be the same again? Which begs the question; what do we mean by the same?
History reveals that change is the only thing that remains the same. This is because we are on a journey of fulfilling the will of God. From the beginning He has predetermined that we would be a people who know Him as Father. Only by acknowledging this reality can we find faith for the future. In our faith toward God, we are able to rest in peace that He is working all things for our good.
If we are to participate in His will for life on the earth, we must return to Him. As a nation, we must return to our foundation. It is this foundation that reflects the will of God for us as a people. Without these guiding principles, there is nothing to put our faith in. Without faith, we will have no vision for the future. Without this vision, we will perish.
As the people of God, we must get our eyes off the impending failure of the ways, principles and vision of the wisdom of men. We must return to our first love, our Lord, Jesus. We must discover again what it means to walk in intimacy with Him. It is here that we will find faith for the future.
In this hour we have both a privilege and responsibility. When the question is asked, “will He find faith in the earth?”, may be we the first to say, “Yes, I am in faith that He will save our nation, He will save those who call upon Him and, He will save the nations.” May we be those found living our lives in hope and faith that the future is secure. It is secure because of Him and His plans. Ponder these things.
