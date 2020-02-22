The Annual Old-Fashioned Hymn Sing to benefit the Bendersville Volunteer Fire Company will be held this Sunday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m., at Bendersville Community Fire Hall, 144 Park St., Bendersville. Snow date is Sunday, March 1.
Donna Kime, director of the Apple Core Band and former Bendersville Borough councilwoman, will accompany the singing of hymns chosen by those who attend.
“The scriptural text in the old hymns touch so many hearts,” Kime stated, “so it’s always such a joy to gather and keep them alive.”
Kime started conducting the hymn sing about 20 years ago as a fundraiser for the fire company. She is also organist for three churches in upper Adams County.
Fire company members will offer food for sale at the fire hall from noon to 2 p.m. for those who would like to arrive early for lunch. Entertainment during lunch will include popular musical selections by instrumentalists Jean Greist and Phyllis Wagaman, and favorite Western tunes by Tom Fontana, “The Singing Cowboy.”
Admission is free and generous donations to help the fire company will be accepted.
