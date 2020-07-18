Change can be so disorienting! I feel for those staring into an Alice In Wonderland looking glass with the queen shouting, “Off with their heads.” Not that I condone the systemic racism and brutality that has become characteristic of so much policing. I don’t. I am appalled by the ways we’ve militarized our police, supplying them with unlimited weapons of war, training them to approach any petty violation as an opportunity for using deadly force, especially on people of color. I am horrified that people die for running a stop sign, having a burned out tail light, jaywalking, selling cigarettes, being intoxicated or mentally ill. As the mother of two black sons I live with the daily fear they may be pulled over and killed for the crime of simply being black.
Yet, I still feel for those of us, who having grown up under the umbrella of white privilege, have been taught to fear and assume the worst of anyone who is black or somehow different. We who benefit from white privilege are also victims of our race wars, even when we are unaware of the many ways we are both empowered and victimized by our doubts and fears. That’s the thing about prejudice and illusions of power. Everyone suffers. Everyone is afraid. Everyone loses. Nobody wins.
My hope and my prayer is that in the coming days we can bring positive change from all this suffering and pain. Pandemics and protests are a lethal mix! I hope and pray we find better ways of working toward authentic public safety. I hope and pray we are able to craft legislation for social change that truly provides equal opportunity and health insurance for all. I hope and pray our churches can finally exhibit the courage to follow Jesus, demonstrating through word and deed everyone is a beloved child of God.
I also know from painful experience that change, even when positive, is difficult. Transitions are always unnerving. None of us give up power gladly. There will always be those who suffer when the rules change, when what was acceptable no longer is. I can’t even imagine how terrifying it must be for police who have operated with absolute immunity to suddenly find themselves not just being held accountable, but having to unlearn all of the prejudicial procedures, practices and assumptions that shaped their training. Yet, I also know we humans are resilient and creative, resourceful and courageous.
It is past time we stopped seeing “the other” as somehow suspect, a threat, an enemy. We are all beloved brothers and sisters in the family of God. We are all created in God’s image. When I needed a blood transfusion I did not ask the race of my donor. I was simply grateful someone willingly gave blood. My white friend who is receiving a bone marrow transplant is delighted they found her a match...a brown man in India. Another friend who will be getting a kidney transplant doesn’t care whether his donor is of a certain sex or color.
Jesus told the story of The Good Samaritan to confront racism and prejudice in his day. That story and its conclusion is amazingly applicable in this time of Covid-19. Where would the rest of us be without all those essential workers who are literally risking their lives that we might shelter in place, wear our face masks and socially distance when out and about? Black, white, yellow, red, or brown, they are all literally risking their lives that the rest of us might be safe.
If we, who call ourselves Christian actually follow Jesus rather than simply mouthing pious words, then we must literally become Good Samaritans by sharing our time and resources with others in need, not just the people who look or think like us.
Joyce Shutt is pastor emeritus of the Fairfield Mennonite Church.
