Join Pastor Mark Englund-Krieger, Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, and Pastor Dale Williams (ret.) on the trip of a lifetime, visiting our Scottish roots in beautiful Scotland. The trip will be of special interest to those with a Reformed or Presbyterian backgrounds, as it includes visits to a number of sites made famous by the great Scottish Reformer, John Knox. Arriving in Glasgow and a tour of the city, we travel to Edinburgh, where we will visit St. Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh Castle, Holyrood Palace, and walk the famous “Royal Mile.” From there it’s off to St. Andrews, Scotland’s oldest university town, and the “Home of Golf.“ Leaving St. Andrews we will travel from Aberdeen to Inverness in the Scottish Highlands and have the opportunity to look for the Loch Ness Monster! In addition, we’ll visit a sheep farm, where sheep herding dogs are trained, and enjoy a traditional “Celidh Experience,” an evening of Scottish dancing and music. From there we travel to the coast and ferry to the Isles of Mull and Iona, where, in the 13th century, St. Columba established a monastery that became the cradle of Christianity in Scotland. From Iona we return to Glasgow by way of the Trossachs, including a scenic cruise on Loch Katrine, tour of Stirling Castle, and a visit to the Bannockburn Heritage Center. The tour concludes with a “special “farewell dinner” in Glasgow before returning to the United States.
This 10-day tour is scheduled Friday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. It will include round trip transportation from Gettysburg to Dulles Airport, as well as round trip air. Arrangements are being made by WorldStrides, known for religious tours and faith-based travel. An informational meeting and presentation by a WorldStrides representative is scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1865 Knoxlyn Road (at the corner of Knoxlyn and Route 116). Contact Pastor Dale Williams, phone, 717-642-0123; or email, pastor.dale.williams@gmail.com for more information.
