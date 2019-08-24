Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and was pastor at New Life Family Church, Gettysburg, from 1985 to 2008. He is presently involved in a traveling ministry in south central Pennsylvania, northern Maryland, Oregon, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. He has been married for 40-plus years to his wife Karen, and has two adult children, Rachel and Jason. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or rhhamm2@gmail.com.