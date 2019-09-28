Wherever you go today, there is discord. Strife, arguments, contentions and the like are the seeming order of the day. Proverbs 6:19 tells us that “the Lord hates them that sow discord among the brethren.” This word “discord” is defined as strife, quarrels, brawling, contention. When you consider all the discord among the body of Christ today, one of the reasons why there is so much “discord among the brethren” is the proliferation of online media. Gossip, slander and defamation of character is accepted norm. This is both sad and detestable.
There appears to be a new ministry arising in the church, that of heresy hunting. These are those who see themselves as the self-appointed “doctrine police.” They come in the guise of being “lovers of truth,” yet they gender only strife. They glorify themselves and their position on a particular subject or doctrine. It seems that they believe that they alone can police the body of Christ. Their pride reveals their hearts.
The body of Christ is far from where it needs to be in many areas. We have much division because of our various interpretations of the Scriptures and how we live it out. But this is not a mandate for the character assassination of those who preach a doctrine different than you.
Are there doctrinal errors? Of course, there are. The very Scriptures themselves tell us that “you know in part.” No one, not one of us, has the whole revelation of any doctrine in the Bible. Add to that, when we use the very Scriptures against one another, we fulfill Galatians 5:15 in “biting and devouring one another.” This is not a glory but a shame.
Instead of being “lovers of truth” and those that seek the promotion of our head, Jesus, we have become those who promote ourselves, our ministry, our doctrine and most of all, the promotion of that which continues to keep us divided and fighting one another. There is a call of the Holy Spirit in the earth today to stop all this fighting, put away our anger and to take up a passion for our Lord, and for one another. Only with this profile will we have a proper attitude and profile for taking the gospel of the Kingdom to those in need of hearing it.
It would behoove us to remember the admonition of Jesus about sowing judgement against others. He warned us that we would reap the same measure of judgment that we measure out to others. It’s a fearful thing to imagine what some will reap in the coming days if they do not repent.
There is a call from our Lord today to “put away all wickedness, deceit, hypocrisy, envy and all evil speaking (1 Peter 2:1-2). We must turn our heart to prayer for one another, love and peace and most of all, we must consider our own hearts and where we fall short of knowing what we should know. It is a time to stop the heresy hunting and “in love serve one another” (Galatians 5:13). If we don’t repent of “biting and devouring one another”, we will find ourselves to be at war with our Lord Himself. He is not coming for a bride that is at war with itself. Ponder these things.
