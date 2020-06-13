It’s been a few weeks since we moved from the red phase of shutdown to yellow. I am realizing there is no going back to the way it was. The pandemic has changed everything, whether I like it or not. Wearing face masks and gloves when shopping, keeping a safe distance from others while chatting or visiting, waiting patiently instead of pushing ahead, frequent hand washing, disinfecting surfaces — this is our new normal and has absolutely nothing to do with politics. Uncomfortable and inconvenient as these practices may be, they are simply the best way to protect ourselves and others. They are also a vital way to worship God because these practices can help make us better, more grateful, aware, and caring persons.
Going through some old files, I found this recipe for a happy life, author unknown. In these days of incivility, fear, mistrust, and tension, it behooves us to keep the story of The Good Samaritan front and center with its all important question, “who is my neighbor?” In response, I offer you this recipe as a guide for being a good neighbor to family, friend, and foe.
Mix until well blended:
1 cup of consideration
1 cup of courtesy
2 cups of flattery carefully concealed
2 cups of milk of human kindness
1 gallon of faith in God and each other
2 cups of praise
1 reasonable budget
A generous dash of cooperation
‘2 t. pure extract of “I’m sorry”
1 cup of confidence and encouragement
A pinch of childish exuberance and curiosity
1 large or several small hobbies
1 cup of blindness to others’ faults
A generous portion of gratitude
Flavor with frequent portions of recreation and a dash of happy memories. Stir well and remove any specks of jealousy, temper, or criticism. Sweeten well with portions of love, and keep warm with a steady flame of devotion. Never serve with a cold shoulder or hot tongue.
