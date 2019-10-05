National Life Chain Sunday will be held throughout the United States and Canada on Oct. 6.
This will mark the 32nd annual Life Chain prayer witness on sidewalks. Families and individuals will stand holding positive pro-life signs as they pray in quiet witness to the sanctity of human life.
A Life Chain event will be held at the square in Gettysburg on Oct. 6 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Signs will be distributed beforehand and participants will line the four streets leading to the Gettysburg square in silent petition to God for an end to abortion.
Life Chain is a prayerful, peaceful hour of hope. Each participant adheres to a code of conduct. Since 1987, in over 25,000 Life Chains held in the U.S. and Canada, no participant has been charged with an illegal offense.
Prayer during a Life Chain centers on all the victims of abortion, the unborn children, mothers, fathers, grandparents and all those whose lives are touched by an abortion. Prayers are also said for the abortionists and all those involved in the abortion industry, for both our nations and for all the world.
The Adams County Chapter of Pennsylvanians for Human Life sponsors the Gettysburg Life Chain. Contact Ruth Santino, president, at 717-677-6833 for more information.
