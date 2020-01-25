The Rev. Judy Young will lead the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Apple Bin. A retired United Methodist pastor living in Gettysburg, she speaks from a background of overseas experience, currently serving in the Pennsylvania Prison Society and the Gun Sense 4 Gettysburg activities after spending eight years at her last appointment, serving the Washington Grove United Methodist Church in her native Maryland.
A 1978 graduate of Dickinson College and the 2004 class of Wesley Theological Seminary, Young spent many years overseas with her Foreign Service Officer husband while posted in three different countries as well as here in Washington, while they also raised two sons. Now retired, she is busy writing for the Gettysburg Times about Gun Sense issues of safe gun storage and background checks, and working with the Prison Society attending to the needs of inmates and released prisoners. This broad background may flavor her first opportunity to address the Prayer Breakfast group.
The 38 year-old prayer breakfast group welcomes all comers on the first Tuesday each month at the Apple Bin Grill and Bakery on Rt. 234 between Biglerville and Arendtsville except when announced UA school closing or delay for adverse winter weather cancels that day’s gathering. It regularly commences at 7:45 a.m. with coffee and breakfast orders and continues at 8 with singing led by Carol Rex and accompanied by Barbara Frey on the keyboard. The visiting pastor then leads the gathering with his or her presentation and special prayer for many, as requested by members of the group. Breakfast follows about 8:30 a.m. and the multi-denominational fellowship is typically over by 9 a.m.
The next Tuesday meeting of the UAPB on March 3 will bring back the Reverend Mike Holland, Pastor of York Springs’ Centro Luz, Alegria, y Esperanza de los Hermanos en Cristo (the Brethren in Christ’s Light , Joy and Hope Center), for a fifth time. Holland has been involved in this mainly Hispanic worship center since 2003 and now also serves the New Life Community Church in Carlisle. Come and hear this very popular preacher as he shares the Gospel from his own background, growing-up as a missionary’s son in Zimbabwe and Zambia as well as 17 years of church planting in Venezuela.
