Our country (and world) is facing a storm like we have not experienced.
It can be flat our frightening. Each of us may be dealing with it in different ways. Some are staying glued to the television, listening to every report.
Others, haven’t watched a single update, as it causes them too much anxiety. Some are taking this pandemic one day at a time, and others are experiencing extreme anxiety and are having difficulty sleeping, among other things.
Some folks are bored at home either because they are laid off work or instructed to stay in place, and others, who are essential workers, are exhausted because they are working more hours than they can hardly physically endure. Some are sick.
Others are terrified of becoming sick. We are experiencing this epidemic as a whole, but also being affected very much individually.
It’s crazy how memories sometimes come back to you. This week, I remembered a time when I was very scared. As I recalled this memory, I felt the Lord spoke to me about it to encourage me and I wanted to share it with you. Let me explain.
I was about four years old and a “daddy’s girl.” I loved being his shadow. I followed him around like a little puppy. When I was unable to be with him, I remember feeling sad and lonely for him.
My dad was, and remains to this day, a huge prankster. Not in a mean way, but he loves to pick on people to make them laugh. All of his grandchildren have nicknamed him “Picky Pop,” a name that comes with love and endearment for his funny ways. It’s all been in good fun, although my mom would say that sometimes he takes it a bit too far, like the time he coaxed me into throwing raw eggs at her. But that’s for another article.
This day, when I was four, may have also been a time when his joke brought tears instead of laughter. Looking back, I believe it upset him more than me because this time picking did not turn out the way he had hoped.
It was a very windy day, the type where branches were flying off trees; a day where it was too dangerous for a little girl to go outside and follow her dad around for chores. This caused me to become very upset, but he pulled up a chair by the window of his den, picked me up and placed me on it and encouraged me to watch him from inside. Although I was still sad, I was also delighted that I could watch my dad from afar.
Dad bundled up and walked outside, into the gusty wind. He felt it was a perfect opportunity to make a joke — to get a chuckle. I’m sure his intentions were to take the frown off my face and to make me smile. He came up to the window in which I was watching and he waved, then in over-dramatic fashion pretended that the wind was blowing him away. Then he quickly stooped down under the window — out of my sight, causing me to think, “Daddy has been taken into the clouds!” He quickly jumped up, waiting for my laughter, but unfortunately, I had thrown myself off the chair and began screaming, “Daddy is gone!”
My mom came running to console me, and within a moment or two, Dad came running into the house, took me in his arms and said, “I am here! I’m here. It’s going to be OK.”
This memory of a moment of fear that I experienced as a small child, came back to me amidst the terrible storm that we are presently facing.
The winds of this storm are fiercer and more damaging than any that we may recall. It’s easy to become scared that loved ones may be taken from us — that life as we have known it, may never be the same.
And the truth is, we do not have the answers for this.
But there is something that we can be sure of. God is with us. He has promised to never leave us alone. He also promises to be with us in the midst of the storm.
And just as my dad came running to my side when I was afraid, I believe Our Heavenly Father is here with us, in a very personal way.
Now don’t get me wrong, I am not implying that our Heavenly Father is playing a prank on us like my dad did. I’m suggesting you allow him to comfort your fears; to strengthen your bodies, to heal your disease, to quiet you with his love.
Allow him to take you into his strong, gentle arms and whisper to you those same words, “I am here, I am here. It is going to be okay!”
“For the Lord your God is living among you. He is a mighty savior. He will take delight in you with gladness. With his love, he will calm all your fears. He will rejoice over you with joyful songs.” Zephaniah 3:17
