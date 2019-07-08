So much to cover this week and so little space!
Word came late last week that Gettysburg will finally get its own community and visitors center. The property located at 340 Baltimore St. is a donation from FutureStake Inc., the Heritage Center, and Nature Alliance. President Tim Shields says his organizations are committed to re-investing in the community and supporting initiatives that benefit both residents and visitors. This will be a crown jewel in the Gettysburg Main Street Historic and Economic Development Project on Baltimore Street. Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable says the long time borough council goal of a downtown community and visitor’s center will now be realized. Gable was ecstatic with the news and added the center will be more than a visitors center. He says the facility will also satisfy the community’s need for public restrooms, and provide for other public amenities. A project timeline will be established and the public will be kept informed.
A couple of weeks ago it was the battle of the cheese, sauce, and crust as a new pizza joint opened in town and it got panned on social media. Last week Gettysburg had its own version of “Boobie-Gate” hitting the national stage in USA Today. The controversy began over a Hanover woman allegedly breast feeding her child in the new pizza restaurant on York Street and not covering herself properly in some people’s opinion. Management got involved, and it ended up as a she said-she said in a national newspaper story. Frankly, I’ve been in restaurants and stores, saw it, and paid no attention to it. I’m really surprised people complained as claimed by the restaurant since it is such a common practice. The sad part is how the situation is blown out of proportion on social media. One post had the woman parading around the restaurant with both breasts exposed. If true, don’t you believe someone with a phone-cam would have posted that online? Some people can’t separate fact from truth or opinion, and all credibility online often just melts away. I think we need to get back to focusing more on the crust, sauce, and cheese, rather than what the customers are doing in the next booth. I believe it’s called mind your own business.
I loved the red, white, and blue shoes. The sneakers with the Betsy Ross Flag on the heel looked great. Nike pulled them from the shelves last week after professional activist Colin Kaepernick said he didn’t like the flag because it was not representative of all the people, and it was flown when slavery was allowed. What company bows to the whim of someone who hates police, hates the National Anthem, promotes racial division, and hates the American flag? Why is he here? If he despises so much about America, “Just Do It,” leave. Nike should be ashamed of itself. All Nike clothes and shoes are made outside America anyway; perhaps he could find a more peaceful life in China or Guatemala where a lot of the Nike products are made.
You would have thought I spit on “Hallowed Ground.” Last week, I made a mistake in the column when referring to those killed during the three day battle at Gettysburg. I stated there were 51,000 killed during the conflict. I meant to say there were 51,000 casualties that included killed, wounded, and missing. Upon doing some further research I understand between 7 and 10 thousand died during the battle or as a result. I’m not sure if the ink was dry in the final bundle of papers before people were all over me like ants on a fresh cut slice of watermelon at a July picnic. I appreciated being notified about the error, but be nice about it. No need to write your entire message is caps, I know I screwed up. One nice lady pointed out my error and did say she enjoyed my column. It’s always nice to get a stroke after a slap. Thank you, ma’am.
Remember playing Monopoly and occasionally picking up the “Bank error in your favor, collect 200 dollars” card? I wasn’t playing Monopoly but the bank did make an error on my account and was deducting a fee for something I said I didn’t want. Chances of banks screwing up in today’s world are rare. It wasn’t a $200 error or even close, but remember to always check your bank statements carefully.
Let’s head Around Town:
There will be a lot of “Vroom” in Gettysburg this week as upwards of 30,000 motorcyclists and enthusiasts converge for the annual Bike Week Festival. Most activities take place at the All Star Events Complex on Emmitsburg Road. Activities begin there Thursday evening with a kickoff party and run through Sunday. The activities are open to everyone at the complex, but there is a charge. A popular feature of Bike Week is the “Parade of Chrome” which will be held this Saturday night leaving the All Star Complex at 5 p.m. and heading down Emmitsburg Road through Gettysburg, and winding back to All Star. Despite local complaints about the noise, our two-wheeled friends bring millions into the local economy while here. Despite being called Bike Week, activities really only last three days. Police reports from previous years show little if any increase in calls during the three-day event. Even if you’re not a motorcycle enthusiast, make plans to bring the family to watch the “Parade of Chrome Saturday night. For more information on the events, go to their website at www.gettysburgbikeweek.com.
The Gleaning Project of South Central Pennsylvania presents Cider, Salad, and Song this Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Boyer Cellars. Celebrate the beginning of the gleaning season in both Adams and Franklin Counties. For more information on the Gleaning Project and this special event, go to their website at www.thegleaningproject.org/cider-salad-song.
The Dwight D. Eisenhower Society will be hosting its annual picnic at the Eisenhower National Historical Site on Saturday July 20. This will be a special event marking of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. The picnic will be WWII themed and visitors are encouraged to wear period clothing or WWII Allied military uniforms. Modern day attire is also welcome. There will be tours of the Eisenhower Home, a putting contest on the former president’s green, and a talk on Eisenhower and WWII are planned. There will be dinner, WWII trivia, and door prizes. Enjoy period music with the Buzz Jones Quartet as they put you “In the Mood.” The dinner will include Angus beef sliders, baked beans, salad, potato salad, ice tea, lemonade, and a special dessert, Mamie’s deep dish apple pie. Complimentary glasses of wine will also be provided. Catering compliments of the Ragged Edge Coffee House. For a complete schedule of events and to purchase tickets please go to the Eisenhower Society website at www.dwightdeisenhowersociety.org. Tickets are $35, or a table of six for $200. Tickets may be purchased by Monday, Jan. 15 or until sold out. For more information you may call the Eisenhower society at 717-398-2349. Get your tickets today for this very special event.
If your non-profit club, group, or organization has an upcoming event, be sure to let me know about it. My contact information appears at the end of the column. Please allow at least two weeks prior notice to the event and limit your announcement to six to 8 sentences.
Finally,
In Arizona there was a shortage of common sense at a Tempe Starbucks on the 4th of July when a barista asked six police officers sipping their coffee and talking before their shift to leave. Apparently a customer was “triggered” by their presence and complained to a barista that the officers were making him feel “uncomfortable”, and he didn’t feel safe with the officers present (Of course the officers were all wearing handguns and Tasers, so do the math on that safety thing). The message was then passed on to the officers who left. Obviously the word got back to the department and the police union. Both organizations condemned the action in a statement. Meanwhile, Starbucks has apologized for the event claiming it should have never happened, and says the company has the utmost respect for police officers. My question is doesn’t Starbucks train their employees on how to deal with people who make stupid demands like that customer? The guy should have been told “no” when he asked the employee to ask the officers to leave; end of story. If I were a police officer in Tempe I would never go in that store again. The coffee is overpriced and not that good. Find a McDonald’s; get a great cup of coffee, and save your money.
That does it for this week. Stay safe and I’ll be back next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.