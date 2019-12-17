I had planned a column this week about Gettysburg’s successful Second Annual Christmas Festival and some other timely events, but things changed late last week. The community lost an icon with the death of former Gettysburg Mayor William Troxell. Word of his death came to me last Thursday, and triggered a bag of emotions. Like he was to so many in Gettysburg, Bill was more than a mayor, he was a friend. I remember sitting in his office at borough hall which was lined with a lifetime of memories on the walls. As I walked into the office like I did so many times, a table was just to the right of the giant doors to the with dozens of challenge coins given to him by dignitaries and agencies over the years. A challenge coin is a coin about the size of a half dollar acknowledging a certain individual or organization. Behind his desk on the wall was a shadow box with his captain bars and mementoes from his service in the US Army. I never visited him when he didn’t have a smile on his face. I sat to the right of his big desk in front of the candy jar, always filled with mini Tootsie Rolls and I found my conversations were sometimes a bit impaired by the chewy treats. He always wanted to talk about my radio shows, and in later years about my newspaper column; I always enjoyed telling him about them. I can see him clearly in my mind behind that desk in his white shirt and tie. Damn, I will miss him! For more than a dozen years he and the late Jim Getty (President Lincoln) joined me on the porch of the Gettysburg Hotel to welcome in the new year on New Year’s Eve. He and his bride “Honey” always stayed warm in the lobby of the hotel before we began the countdown, and I always asked him If he had his little speech which he produced from his overcoat. To say I didn’t miss those years would be a lie. Over the years, I found his conversational style was a lot like my dad’s and perhaps that’s something that drew me to him. As his legs and health failed, he was forced to step down as mayor. It was such an honor for me to emcee a special tribute to him shortly after he left office in 2016 at the Majestic Theater. It was such a heartwarming experience to see the outpouring of love from the community as Bill and Honey sat together on the stage.
Gettysburg Mayor Ted Streeter was close to Bill Troxell for years. Ted took Bill’s seat on council in 1997 when Bill was named mayor. Over the years the foursome of Bill, Ted, Jim Codori, and Jack Bream were on the golf course every Tuesday. Ted told me he was “One of a kind and born to mayor.” Ted told me; “Bill was the epitome of civility in government.” Ted said he died at 93, with so many friends, left the world a better place, and left on a high note. Former Gettysburg Borough President Bob Krummerich served as council president for two years while Bill was mayor, and said; “Bill was always a gentleman even with people he may be opposing, but he did it with dignity and upheld the pride of the office.” Krummerich told me the mayor’s home was always open to council people to stop by and discuss issues or just talk.
