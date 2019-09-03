We hear so much about the opioid crisis, but there is another epidemic that is claiming the lives of thousands of Americans as well. On average, one person dies of suicide in Pennsylvania every four hours. One suicide occurs in the United States every 12 minutes. Suicide claims the lives of 123 Americans every day: nearly 22 are veterans. At least 1,700 people attempt suicide every day, and suicide claims the lives of nearly 45,000 Americans every year. No communities are immune including ours. I spoke recently with Jayne Wildasin about suicide in Adams and York counties. Jayne is the manager of Crisis Intervention at True North Wellness Services in York-Adams County. A few years ago males 18 to 45 years old were considered at the highest risk, but now males 40 to 65 are considered the highest risk. She says contributing factors seem to be culture and men seem less likely to talk about issues and a more likely to just act on impulse. She says people act both impulsively while others think it over in their minds for weeks deciding the best way to kill themselves.
Jayne says bullying plays a major role in suicide deaths in children from late elementary to early high school age children. She says bullying is probably one of the main reasons why a child will commit suicide. She says often times schools have a zero tolerance policy for bullying, yet do nothing about it. She added technology has compounded the issue of bullying. She says a child may be bullied in school, and then are bullied on social media. There just appears to be no break for some.
In Adams County in 2018, 15 suicides were reported. In York County, 92 suicides were on record. Adam County had 10 males and five females with nine people in the 19-64 demographics with 6 people over 65. There were no minor suicides 18 or under reported last year in Adams County. In York County, there were 69 males and 23 females. Five of those were juveniles in the up to 17 range, 11 were 18 to 29. In Franklin County there were 20 suicides reported in 2018. She says firearms, hangings and asphyxiations were the primary causes in all cases. Given the numbers with the Adams County population at roughly 102 thousand people, and York County with approximately 445 thousand people, Jayne says “It’s an epidemic.”
Jayne says there may not be any definitive signs or symptoms of someone who may be contemplating suicide. She says we need to change the mindset that it has to be a big red flag because it doesn’t. Professionals are now looking for indications like mood changes and the need to ask “Is everything ok?” She says in looking for the bigger signs, it’s often the little things that are missed. She says with today’s culture, people don’t want to get involved for fear of saying the wrong thing or getting sued, and that’s unfortunate.
Some further statistics to keep in mind: Only half of Americans experiencing an episode of major depression receive treatment. Eighty to ninety percent of people who seek treatment for depression are treated successfully using therapy and/or medications. An estimated quarter million people each year become suicide survivors.
True North Wellness Services will be holding a suicide prevention seminar “In Our Own Backyard, We All Play a Part.” The seminar will be held Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the UPMC Pinnacle Wellness Center 400 York Street in Hanover. The seminar is free and open to the public. The program will talk through how to recognize how someone may have thoughts of suicide and how to work with them to create a plan that will support their immediate safety. Also discussed will be the resources available if you or someone you know needs help. The session will be led by Jayne Wildasin of True North who is also a member of the Keystone Crisis Intervention Team.
For more information on services provided by True North Wellness call 1-800-315-0951, or go to their website at www.truenorthwellness.org.
If you feel the need to talk to someone about feelings of suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that is operational 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. There is always someone there to talk to you.
Gettysburg Borough and the Pennsylvania Municipal League are looking for a few good men and women volunteers to help build a playground at the Gettysburg Rec Park. The playground is a gift from the Pennsylvania Municipal League that will hold its annual meeting in Gettysburg Oct. 3 through 6. The construction will take place Thursday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided along with plenty of water. Gloves and safety materials will be provided for the projects that require them. You will also receive a free tee shirt. For more information and to register online, go to: www.pml.org/league-summit/registration-for-league-playground-build/.
Will three hour parking meters become a reality in Gettysburg? Council is considering it and it could come to fruition by the end of the year. Plans for another parking facility for the borough are still in the embryonic stage, so stay tuned.
A reliable source who operates ski swap and sale meets in D.C. and Baltimore says there will be no ski swap and sale at Liberty Mountain Resort in Fairfield this year. This event had been a tradition at the resort for years. Attempts to reach a Liberty Mountain Resort spokesperson were unsuccessful.
Be sure to stop by the Adams County Farmers Market at the Transit Center located at 103 Carlisle Street this Saturday when the Penn State Master Gardeners will be stopping by from 9 to 11 a.m. They will be providing some educational tips and tricks for container gardening and starting greens in October. Be sure to stop by and enjoy all the vendors’ selections and pick up your end of season fresh vegetables. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra, a fully professional ensemble, will present a concert this coming Sunday at 4 p.m. at the United Lutheran Seminary Chapel. A Mozart Overture, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8, and the famous Ravel Piano Concerto in G will be performed by Thomas Pandolfi, a frequent performer in our community. The concert is free and sponsored by Music, Gettysburg! For more information call 717-334-5508.
The 15th Annual Wine and Music Festival will be held this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gateway Gettysburg Complex. The festival features the best of local live music, 27 wineries, and more than 50 food vendors. Tickets at the gate are $25, advance tickets are $20. A free souvenir wine glass is included with each ticket purchase. Purchase advance tickets by calling the Gettysburg-Adams Chamber of Commerce at 717-334-8151, or emailing: www.gettysburgwine.com. Get your tickets today.
The Adams County Literacy Council is offering free Family Literacy Sessions in September at their headquarters located at 1685 Baltimore Pike. Sessions are held Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. with dinner (pizza), books, gift card incentives, and take home activities at each session. Early childhood literacy for preschoolers, plus adult/parent education is also offered. For more information or to register, call 717-479-7032, or email abgarner@iu12.org.
Every girl has dreams of being a queen. Now is your opportunity. Applications are now available for the 2019 Pennsylvania Apple Queen Contest. The new queen will be crowned during this year’s National Apple Festival, Sunday Oct. 13. All girls 16 years of age by Sept. 1 and a sophomore or junior in high school in Adams County are eligible. The queen will spend the year promoting the apple industry. Prior knowledge is not necessary. Training will be provided. The new queen will need to interact with both children and adults and speak at various events. The winner will receive a check for $125 at the time of her crowning and a $1000 award upon completing her reign. Applications are available at all high school guidance offices and must be turned in by Sept. 14. For more information you can contact the contest coordinator Sandy Kime at megdev@pa.net. Don’t wait, get your application in today.
If your non-profit club, group, or organization has an upcoming event, be sure to let me know about it. My contact information can be found at the end of the column. Please allow two weeks prior notice of the event, and limit your announcement to no more than six to eight sentences.
Those were fighting words! A 26-year-old Fort Pierce, Florida man was beaten by his 23-year-old girlfriend after he told her she drank too much. She allegedly threw her cellphone striking the man in the throat and then proceeded to crush two beer cans on his head as she held him in a choke hold. When Fort Pierce Police arrived they found the two crushed beer cans she allegedly used in the assault. She was booked into the county jail on battery charges. The victim then was arrested after he became belligerent that she was being arrested and he was also arrested. Sometimes you can’t make this stuff up.
Have a great week. Stay safe, and I’ll be back next Tuesday.
