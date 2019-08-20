Can you imagine a dinner table stretching a half mile though the middle of Gettysburg? If you said yes, someone must have told you about the “Long, Long, Long, Long Dinner Party” scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4. There will be 161 eight-foot tables stretched from the Gettysburg Square, up Baltimore Street to South Street, with a seating capacity of some 1,200. So far, about a third of the tickets have been sold for this historic event. The cost for a seat at the table is $15 and the dinner is pot luck, or you may choose to bring food from local restaurants or food trucks that will be stationed throughout the area. There will also be an adult beverage tent set up on the Square for those seeking out something other than a nonalcoholic beverage. Enjoy live music and entertainment during the evening with a band on the Square and roving entertainment all the way to South Street.
The Pennsylvania Municipal League, elected and appointed officials from all over state, will be in town for its annual meeting, and many of the 300 visitors are expected to join local citizens at the table for this special event. Their theme for the meeting will be “Night on the Town” and Borough Manager Charles Gable tells me they will be encouraged to join the hundreds of locals for this special fundraising event. Gable says some state dignitaries have also been invited to the dinner, and the dignitaries attending the municipal league event will be encouraged to attend. Abe Lincoln will be in attendance chatting with guests throughout the dinner. Planning for this special event is continuing as you read this column, and more information will be forthcoming. The event will support revitalization efforts in Gettysburg, notably the current project to revitalize the Baltimore Street Historic Pathway, the route President Lincoln took to deliver his immortal Gettysburg Address. Tickets for this historic dinner are just $15 and each table seats eight. For more information and to order tickets go to www.eventbrite.com/e/the-long-long-long-long-dinner-party-tickets-61946471564. If you would like to be a sponsor of this special event, please call Main Street Gettysburg at 717-337-3491. Call for tickets or inquire about a sponsorship today, but don’t forget your “spork” when you leave home for dinner Oct. 4.
After my column last week, I received several emails about my current treatment for Dry Macular Degeneration. I mentioned I was in a nationwide study to find a cure to stop or delay progression of the disease. I was recommended for the study by my retina doctor after originally seeing my local Gettysburg eye doctor. It was the retina doctor who determined I may meet the criteria for the study. After his determination, I underwent additional testing by study representatives to make sure I qualified. It is an exhaustive process and I suggest anyone affected by the disease ask your local eye doctor for a referral to a retina specialist and go from there. Thank you all for your e-mails and interest.
Let’s head “Around Town”...
How about ice cream and a walk today? Healthy Adams County and the Adams County Literacy council will benefit from today’s First Annual Ice Cream Walk in Gettysburg. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. and is good until each store’s closing hours. Tickets for seven participating ice cream shops may be purchased at Mr. G’s Shop located in the rear of 404 Baltimore Street. A $10 donation will get you five sample cones from seven participating locations including Mr. G’s, Chez Cheri, Cone Sweet Cone, Dairy Queen, Friendly’s, Rita’s, and the Sunset Ice Cream Parlor. The walk is 1 to 2.5 miles depending on what ice cream shop you choose. How sweet it is.
The Historic Gettysburg-Adams County Speaker’s Program continues tonight at the GAR hall on East Middle Street. Tonight’s program will explore the Gettysburg Veterans reunion of 1889. Nearly a third of those who served under the United States Flag during the Battle of Gettysburg were from Pennsylvania. Many returned for Pennsylvania Day ceremonies in early September of 1889. Thousands of visitors came for the dedication of the Pennsylvania monuments on the battlefield. Codie Eash of the Seminary Ridge Museum will do tonight’s presentation on his research of what reunion participants said and did during the 48 hour reunion in Gettysburg. The program is free and open to the public. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the program will begin at 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served before and after the program. For more information, call 717-334-8312.
Penn State Master Gardeners will be holding its last Garden Chat of the season tomorrow night at the Ag Center on Old Harrisburg Road. The program begins at 6 p.m., and be sure to bring the children to visit the kids garden. A book will be read and tea and cookies will be available. Tours of all the gardens will be given. Don’t miss this special garden event.
How about soaring through the air without an engine! You can experience that feeling this Saturday as the Mid-Atlantic Soaring Association holds it Open House at the Fairfield Airport (154 Pecher Road) from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. In addition to glider rides at discount prices, you can attend aviation seminars, view vintage and miniature aircraft displays, and learn about soaring. Low cost lunches will be available or you can bring your own picnic. There is no admission charge and parking is free. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 25. Check their website for more information or postponement announcement at www.midatlanticsoaring.org.
Make plans to attend the 6th Annual Yard/Bake/Craft Sale to benefit Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry. The event is being held from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Mountain Top Ministries, 200 Church Road in Orrtanna. Proceeds will provide filler items and shipping for 600 boxes to be packed in November. Again this year the Central PA Blood bank will attend the event, and you are encouraged to give blood if you can. There will be numerous food and craft vendors on site, so plan on spending some time at this special event.
York Springs is the place to be this Saturday as they celebrate York Springs Community Day. Enjoy a fun filled day with the entire family from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Lions Park in York Springs. Enjoy live jazz, gospel, and blue-grass music all day. Lunch will be provided for sale at the Lions Park Pavilion for attendees, and other food and beverages will be available all day from a variety of vendors. Strawberry and peach deserts will also be on sale by the York Springs Lions Club in their pavilion. There will be lots of activities for the entire family all day, so plan on stopping by.
Time is running out to vote in the 2019 Gettysburg Times “Pick of the Counties” contest. Here’s your chance to choose your favorite eatery, watering hole, barber or hairdresser, along with dozens of other businesses and services that make Adams and York Counties a great place to live. From health and wellness to things to do, here’s your chance to choose your favorites. Entry blanks are printed in this week’s newspaper or available at the Gettysburg Times offices. You may also vote online at www.gettysburgtimes.com. Official rules for participating are printed on the ballot. Ballots must be received by this Saturday and winners will be announced in a special newspaper supplement Sept. 30. Don’t delay, pick your favorites today.
If your non-profit club, group, or organization has a special event planned, be sure to let me know about it. My contact information appears at the end of the column. Please allow at least two weeks prior notice of the event, and try to limit announcements to six to eight lines.
Finally:
Carl Sandburg: “All politicians should have three hats: one to throw into the ring, one to talk through, and one to pull rabbits out of if elected” Amen!
That does it for this week, Stay safe, and I’ll be back next Tuesday.
Fred Snyder is a Gettysburg Times columnist. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. Contact Fred at fsnyder@gburgtimes.com or 717-334-1131, ext. 2850. “Around Town” is published in the Gettysburg Times every Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.