Adams County is fortunate to have this organization working tirelessly to improve the lives of its residents. The Adams County Community Foundation is a private philanthropic organization, created by the people of Adams County to serve the current and future needs of our county.
Ralph Serpe is president and CEO of the foundation and we chatted recently about the foundation’s important work. Ralph has headed up the foundation in Adams County for the past two years. He has an extensive background in community giving that includes Baltimore, Princeton, New Jersey, and Silicon Valley California. He says Adams County donors have been very generous. Ralph says the foundation raises money each year and invests that money in an endowment for long term, and each year the foundation grants about 5% of its money out the door to meet some of the needs in Adams County. He says community foundations are created for donors. He added his work is to encourage people to be generous and support the community for generations to come. He encourages those who wish to create their own charitable fund to support Adams County or whatever their charitable vision might be. This year the ACCF Board of Directors granted nearly $222,000 to nine groups, organizations, projects, programs, and education facilities in Adams County. They included housing employment and basic needs, families and children, and community and economic development. The ACCF last year announced a grant of up to $150,000 seeking to address affordable housing, transportation, and a livable wage is Adams County as part of a three-year strategic plan. Serpe says Adams County grants represent about 16% of all grants distributed annually by the foundation. In addition, the foundation comprises a variety of charitable funds, including endowments directed to a specific organization or purpose, scholarship funds, and donor advised funds.
Connecting donors to groups and organizations that match their charitable interest is an important role of the Adams County Community Foundation. One of the ways the foundation does that is with its annual Giving Spree. Last year, the event raised $773,000 and this year’s goal is $1 million. The event will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Nov. 7 at the Gettysburg Middle School. Eighty four Adams County non-profits will be on hand to explain their services while seeking your support and donations. This year, donors will be able to contribute online throughout the day on the foundation’s website. For more information on the Adams County Community Foundation, go to its website, www.adamscountycf.org, or call the foundation at 717-337-0060. Thank you, Ralph, for your time.
Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gavle tells me budget season is fast approaching. Staff has begun the annual budget planning process which will last several months. Meanwhile, the process to accept the Brown House has begun. The borough is looking at funding options for the community center to replace the Brown House. Some sketch plans are in the works, but not ready for release as yet. They won’t be released until there is a real re-development plan in place.
Two interviews are scheduled this week for the position of Director of Planning and Historical Development for the borough. The replacement is being sought after the former director Becky LaBarre resigned earlier this summer.
Adams County Commissioner Randy Phiel says he is hoping a county manager can be in place by the end of the year. He says the job has been posted for several weeks, and selection for interviews is expected to begin shortly. Commissioner Phiel says renovations are continuing at the aging 40-year-old courthouse. A majority of the work is being done in-house to save money. Lighting and HVAC are being upgraded as renovations continue. With the renovations come several moves, with the finance and controller’s offices moving from the second floor to the first floor, and the solicitor’s office expected to move from the first to second floor in the next couple of weeks.
With jobs, housing, and transportation identified as top priorities in Adams County, the departments of Adams County Domestic Relations, Probation Services, and Children and Youth Services are joining forces to host an Open House to help families secure employment. The Domestic Relations Department hosted a similar successful job fair in June. The next Open House will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 16 at the Human Services Building on Table Rock Road. The open house will feature numerous employers including: Harrisburg Area Community College, Career Link, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Lincoln Intermediate Unit, PA Commuter Services, and many more. The Open House is free to the public and residents are encouraged to stop by, meet agency representatives, and let them answer any questions you may have while exploring job opportunities at the same time.
Let’s head Around Town:
Don’t miss the “Songs and Stories of a Civil War Hospital” this Saturday evening at Christ Lutheran Church, 44 Chambersburg Street, and beginning at 7:30 p.m. The program brings to life the events which occurred in this Civil War hospital. The presentation includes live Civil War era music and sing-a-longs, readings from a civilian nurse and soldiers who served and were treated at this historic church-hospital. Hear poetry written during this tragic time in American history. The program is free of charge, and open to the public.
A Gift Card Bingo will be held next Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Vigilant Hose Company Activities Building on Creamery Road in Emmitsburg. Game packets are $8 with 16 regular $25 gift card games, five special $50 games, 1- $200 jackpot game, and 1- 50/50 game. Doors open at 5 p.m., with Early Birds at 6:50 p.m., with regular games beginning at 7 p.m. Refreshments are available for purchase and will benefit the VHC Auxiliary.
If your non-profit club, group, or organization has an upcoming event, be sure to let me know about it. My contact information appears at the end of the column. Please allow at least two weeks prior notice of the event, and limit your written announcement to six to eight lines.
Finally:
Next month will mark the seventh year I have been cigarette free. After nearly 50 years, numerous attempts at quitting, gum, patches, even prescription medicine, I had one final cigarette and a cup of coffee on the back porch 7 years ago, threw the pack in the trash and never looked back. Now I am grappling with a new addiction. I met my new dealer at a “grand opening” two months ago in Hagerstown when Betty took me for an eye appointment. Little did either of us know just one “fix” would have such a profound effect on me. Last month I discovered another dealer in Frederick after we had dinner at Cracker Barrel. I had to make the stop even though Betty said “no”. After several minutes of pouting she gave in and pulled onto the parking lot (she became my enabler) and I vaulted into the white and green Krispy Kreme Donut store. While watching the molten icing drip from the freshly baked donuts on the conveyor belt, I ordered a half dozen glazed and a box of 12 donut holes for the ride home. I grabbed my sweet purchase, went back to the car and told Betty we could go now. The euphoria was sweeping over me even before I opened the bag. I had been a Dunkin Donuts man all my life until the gentleman behind the counter at the Hagerstown store gave me a free sample donut hole. I was hooked, I could almost feel the sugar going into my veins (which it no doubt did). Betty now says she will control my craving by making me stay in the car while she goes in and buys a small ration to pacify my “habit”. Place a cigarette and a Krispy Kreme donut hole on the table with a hot cup of coffee, and my choice will be that donut delight. I’ll do my best to work on my latest addiction, or, then again, maybe I won’t.
That does it for this week. Stay safe and I’ll be back next Tuesday.
