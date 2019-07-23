It certainly feels good so far this week. Temperatures forecast in the 80s will be welcome relief after the 90 degree heat and heat indexes over 100 degrees we experienced last week.
Those high temperatures can affect both young and old as we saw with the high profile death of a 32-year-old retired NFL lineman who died last week from heat stroke while working outside his family’s business in Arkansas. Forecasters say upwards of 150 million people nationwide were affected by last week’s heatwave.
Dr. Creston Tate is Medical Director of WellSpan Urgent Care, and tells me temperatures reaching near 100 degrees can harm both young and old. He says the very young and elderly are the most vulnerable, but with temperatures in the 90s and the heat index rising above 100, we all become vulnerable. Hydration is very important, but in hot conditions doctors often see patients suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke which causes neurologic changes where temperatures in the body reach 104 degrees, which is very dangerous. He says in these cases doctors attempt to lower the temperature with immersion in cold water, but not ice water. He says common sense needs to prevail. If you are feeling light headed or dizzy get out of the heat and sun and go to a cool place. He says the elderly often times do not handle heat well as maybe a younger person would.
Dr. Tate recommends seeking out a place that has air conditioning if you don’t have it at home; find a place that does like a mall, local coffee shop, or eatery. He says the peak heat index of the day occurs between noon and three. Dr. Tate says be aware and stay cool.
It’s also time for outside picnics and family get togethers outside and food poisoning is no fun. Dr. Tate warns about leaving some foods out of refrigeration for too long and be aware of what kind of foods you are serving. He says try to observe the two-hour rule with items such as lunch meats and pastas with an egg base. Leaving those types of foods out more than two hours increases the chances of norovirus, salmonella, or even e-coli growth in them. He says pasta salads made with oil, veggies, breads, and fruits are items you can safely leave on the picnic table without worrying about spoiling. Just keep the deviled eggs in the cooler. He added if you are barbecuing or grilling, make sure your meats, hamburger, chicken, and pork are cooked all the way through. Picnic and cook outside responsibly and avoid those late night belly aches. Thank you, Dr. Tate, for the hot weather tips.
Sometime it isn’t always government that runs slowly! Due to some technical issues the billing company that handles the Gettysburg Borough’s Storm Water bills (about 2000 of them) was late sending them out. Yes, the borough does outsource sometimes. Residents should be receiving them early this week.
I sat down with Adams County Commissioner Randy Phiel recently and asked about those new voting machines that the county has been required to purchase. He says the question of how much of the cost the county will be assuming has been bouncing around Harrisburg like one of those Powerballs in the case. After much wrangling and back and forth, Randy tells me the governor will support taking a bond for $90 million that will cover about 60 percent of the costs for the Adams machines and other counties that need to replace them. The cost for replacing the machines in Adams County is about $500,000. So with 60 percent of the cost being covered by the state, and 10 percent by the feds, $350,000 of the $500,000 should be covered. We all know who will have to cover the remaining $150,000. The new machines will be up and running for the Nov. 5 General Election so residents and poll workers can become familiar with the new hardware, and any bugs that pop up can be worked out in time for the 2020 Presidential Election which is expected to have a much larger turnout.
Let’s head Around Town:
You’re invited to this ARC of Adams County special event! State Representative Torren Ecker will be holding a free Fishing Derby this Saturday for all ARC participants. The derby will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at Cole Bros/Conewago Campground located at 1507 Narrows Road in Biglerville. Bring your own gear or it will be provided. Special prizes will be given for most fish and longest fish. There will be prizes for all participants, and a grilled lunch and beverages will be provided. RSVP by this Friday to cwallen@pahousegop.com, or call 717-259-7805. Don’t miss this very special event.
Who doesn’t like ice cream in this kind of weather? Be sure to stop by the stand in front of the Inn of Gettysburg on the Square Friday, August 2 for some delicious Mr. G’s ice cream or a root beer float from 3 until 8 p.m. Proceeds from this tasty fundraiser will benefit our friends at the Adams Rescue Mission.
Don’t wait, sign up now for this very special artistic event. The Adams County Arts Council and Eisenhower National Historic Site staff invites you to Presidential Paint and Wine Night at the Eisenhower Farm on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. The evening features an open house style tour of the Eisenhower home, and a ranger presentation about Ike’s hobby of oil painting. The event will be held on the front lawn of the historic site and includes a complimentary glass of wine. A few of Eisenhower’s original oil paintings will be on display in his home. Following the tour you will be painting a piece from the Eisenhower collection called Rolling Wooded Hills. He painted the work in 1955. A special instructor will be on hand to assist you during the painting. Pre-registration is required by calling 717-334-5006, or by going online at www.adamsarts.org. The cost for the evening is $50 for members of the Arts Council, and $55 for nonmembers. These events usually sell out so call today and make your reservation. All proceeds benefit the many programs and classes at your Adams County Arts Council.
Here’s a message for all the golfers. On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Adams Rescue Mission (ARM) will hold its 5th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament. This premier event will be held at the Quail Valley Golf Course near Littlestown. Registration begins at noon with a shotgun start of the four player scramble beginning at 1 p.m. A light lunch will be available at noon with dinner following the tournament. You can register online at www.adamsrescue.org. For more information call 717-334-7502, ext. 26.
If your non-profit club, group, or organization has an upcoming event, be sure to let me know about it. My contact information can be found at the end of the column. Please allow at least two weeks’ notice prior to the event, and limit notice to six or 8 lines.
Finally:
The Liberty Police Department in Missouri says no one was injured by the blast. Officers were able to sniff out the suspect, wanted on a narcotics warrant, after he passed some loud gas while hiding in a wooded area. Police say his butt explosion was so loud, it immediately led them to his location. After the air had cleared he was handcuffed and taken into custody. The suspect had admitted to eating several bean burritos earlier in the day. The nearby Clay County Sheriff’s Office got wind of the event and issued an advisory to others thinking about criminal behavior to avoid bean consumption before illegal activity because police will sniff you out.
That does it for this week. Stay safe, and I’ll be back next Tuesday.
Fred Snyder is a Gettysburg Times columnist. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. Contact Fred at fsnyder@gburgtimes.com or 717-334-1131, ext. 2850. “Around Town” is published in the Gettysburg Times every Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.