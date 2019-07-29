It wasn’t hard to figure out one of her loves after reading her email address. I’ve known Sue Bucher for several years, mostly by way of e-mail. She often sends me notices of chicken dinners for her church, Orrtanna United Methodist Church. She has used the same email over the years and I never thought much of it until recently.
Part of her email addy is “gardenlady,” and indeed she is every bit of that name. Sue is a Master Gardener and has been for 20 years. She says when she got into the program there were only about 20 or 30 of the gardeners, now there are well over 50 or 60 who attend meetings. She says years ago she only had to take a class, pass a test, and commit to volunteer hours after you pass the test. She says things have changed and you now have to get Penn State educational hours on your way to becoming a master gardener. The program is administered by Penn State and Sue tells me she spends a lot of time at the Extension Office on Old Harrisburg Road. She along with other gardeners have gardens at the Harrisburg Road site and often conduct education sessions for the public on basic gardening and how to be successful with your home garden. She says you can even get your own flower bed at the Ag Center if you would like.
I asked her about her home garden and she told me she lives in the country and has a lot of deer. She says you can do many things to get rid of them, but they will always come back. Sue says among her flowers she plants lots of succulents and deer do not like them. She says they flower, but not as vividly as other flowers. She has a lot of both annuals and perennials in her garden, and a good number of succulents. She says if you want an easy colorful garden you may want to consider raking over a grass strip, buying a wildflower mix, and watch what comes up. She says soil is an important factor in growing a healthy garden, and you can get your soil analyzed by taking a sample to the Ag Office. There is also a number you can call to talk to someone about your soil or flowers Monday and Fridays during the summertime at 717-334-6271, ext. 316. If they don’t have an answer to your question they will always get back to you. She says this time of year people should be reaping the benefits of a healthy garden. She says beetles have been a slight problem this year, but you can always buy a good deterrent at your farm or garden store. Sue says the spotted lanternfly is also an invasive species of insect that affects both plants and fruit and if identified you should call the extension office immediately and report it. She says it was originally found in Berks County but has spread to other counties including Adams.
My last question is how to become a master gardener. Sue tells me you can call Maryann Ryan, who is the coordinator of the program with any questions, and classes will begin in the fall. There may be up to a dozen classes before taking the final test. Classes are sometimes made up of students from Franklin and York counties as well. She says Adams County is averaging about six to seven new master gardeners every year. For more information on the master gardener program, call 717-334-6271 ext. 316. Again I want to thank Sue Bucher for setting down her watering can and sharing a few minutes with me. Sue also invited people to stop by and see their new butterfly tent.
Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable told me “I’m in a storm water hell” late last week. He called the screw-up by a third party software company handling the storm water invoices “an unmitigated disaster.” He said this is what happens when you try to save a few bucks. He assured borough residents and business’ any errors would be corrected, and asked for patience while the problem is being rectified.
Gable also responded to an email from a resident I received about parking in the borough. He says the $7,500 increase in parking revenue this year was due to meter use and not parking tickets. On the question of quotas for parking tickets, there is none, it is illegal. The parking department does not focus on any specific section of town to issue tickets. Parking Department workers do not receive incentives for most tickets written. They receive a specific salary, and that’s it. And no, the parking department did not have a goal for writing tickets during Bike Week. I hope that answered the gentleman’s question.
Adams County Commissioner Randy Phiel says he and the rest of the Board of Commissioners has the utmost confidence in the current prison administration. This comes after recent reports of dissatisfaction with the current administration and a high staff turnover rate. Phiel says it is a job applicants market and the turnover rate at the prison in the past six months has been 28 percent compared to a national average of 23 percent. He says there will always be turnover as correction officers move on to other jobs including law enforcement. He says the prison administration, through the prison board, has amended some testing standards, and put more weight on interviews. As a result, a recent recruitment posting has resulted in a good group of applicants. Phiel says staff retention along with staff and prisoner grievances are issues in all prisons and will continue to be a priority requiring attention.
Adams County has been without a county manager for the better part of seven months after Al Penska left in January. Since then, department heads and the commissioners have worked together to cover the void. A review of the job description is expected shortly with a job posting to follow. Commissioner Phiel expects a large number of applicants, and because of that, the county will utilize a consultant who specializes in screening this type of applicant in the initial stage of the process. Commissioner Phiel said working without a county manager had both positive and negative effects, but in the long term a county manager is critical.
Let’s head Around Town:
Make plans now to attend the 19th annual Adams County Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale that begins tomorrow and runs through Saturday. This giant sale will be held at Redding’s Auction House located at 1085 Table Rock Road. Sale hours will be noon until 8 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. More than 25,000 books, CDs, DVDs, and vinyl albums will be on sale. Saturday is bag the books sale. Buy three bags for $6 and get a fourth bag free. Cash, check and credit cards are welcome. Proceeds will benefit Adams County Library System programming materials and technology needs.
“I’ll have what she’s having” is the classic line from the 1989 production of “When Harry Met Sally” starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan. See it tomorrow evening on the big screen in the cool comfort of Gettysburg’s Historic Majestic Theater. The movie is one of the 2019 Summer Classic Movie Series. Doors open at 7 and the show begins at 7:30 a.m. with a raffle and brief introduction by the Majestic’s in-house movie buff, Jeffrey Gabel. All tickets are just $6 dollars for the raffle and movie. We still call it the best entertainment value in Gettysburg.
You’re invited to the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Apple Bin Restaurant between Biglerville and Arendsville on Route 234. The Rev. Ben Siebert of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arendsville will be the featured speaker. He has been pastor of Trinity since 2014 and is very involved in community work in the Upper Adams area. The non-denominational group has met for over 30 years. Coffee and breakfast orders are taken about 7:45 a.m., music and hymns at 8 a.m., followed by the speaker. The program usually ends around 9 a.m. All are welcome to this special two hours of fellowship and prayer.
If your non-profit club, group, or organization has a special event planned, be sure to let me know about it. My contact information can be found at the end of this column. Please allow at least two weeks’ prior notice to the event, and limit your announcement to six or eight lines.
Finally:
I watched about six hours of the Mueller Congressional Hearings last week. It was an embarrassing performance by a once honorable public servant. It was also obvious his input into the controversial report was minimal. He often looked like a deer in headlights when questioned. So the American people were sold a two year 30 million dollar “Nothing burger”. If anyone believes otherwise, I would like to sell you some stock in the Brooklyn Bridge.
That does it for this week. Stay safe and I’ll be back next Tuesday.
