With the turn of the seasons come the apple festivals in Adams County. One of the most popular comes to Fairfield this weekend as the 39th annual edition of the Pippinfest is held this Saturday and Sunday. For those not familiar with a Pippin, it is a type of apple brought to America by early settlers. Sally Thomas is the owner of McKesson House Pottery in Fairfield and a longtime resident. She is also one of the major organizers of the event and tells me this year’s two-day festival will be bigger and better than ever. She says the yard sale on the main street of Fairfield on Saturday has grown to be more than a yard sale with food vendors and crafts displays. Sally says there is no fee for yard sale participants, but you must register at the borough office and receive a designated space. She says that is done so organizers know where to place food and craft vendors. Sally says there will be over a hundred vendors both days with vendor applications still coming in. She says a major feature of the festival will be the “Kids Corner” behind the Family Market on Main Street. She says there will be kid’s rides, pony rides, and a petting zoo for the children. She says the traditional “Dessert Contest” is ten times bigger than its ever been, and a “Colonial Corner” has been added. The Colonial Corner will be held next to the Fairfield Inn. There will be re-enactors in period dress with period demonstrations on location. She says this is the first year for this feature but she expects it to grow. Sally says don’t forget to stop by Honest Abe’s Root Beer Stand for a root beer float in front of the Battersby Law Office. All proceeds will benefit the Fairfield Food Pantry.
Sally added organizers have been trying to make Pippinfest Sunday more of a music festival over the years, and this year there will be 14 or 15 musical groups throughout the town to entertain visitors at different times. She says you can bring your lawn chairs or just walk up and down the street and enjoy the different varieties of music. The music will be located at five locations including music back at the fire hall. Sally says the Apple Core Band will be featured along with bluegrass, jazz, and rock. She says it will be music for everyone.
Fred Snyder is a Gettysburg Times columnist. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. Contact Fred at fsnyder@gburgtimes.com or 717-334-1131, ext. 2850. “Around Town” is published in the Gettysburg Times every Tuesday.
