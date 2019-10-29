It’s been a few years since I did a column on local real estate. In fact, it was during a time interest rates were substantially higher. The climate has changed and so have interest rates so I sought out a longtime expert on Adams County real estate, Jeff Shaffer. Jeff has had more than 30 years’ experience in both residential and commercial real estate sales locally. He tells me the true downturn in housing was between 2008 and 2012. Jeff says in 2015 the average sale price of a home in Adams County was $175,000. He says in 2019 the average sale price of a home is $199,000 for all of Adams County.
Jeff says the opportunity for a family to realize their dream of owning their own home is still possible with loans available as low as zero percent down. He says there are zero percent down USDA Loans, zero percent down VA Loans, and there are FHA Loans with just 2.75 percent down. Jeff says sellers can pay up to 6 percent closing costs for any of those programs. He says that can allow a buyer to get into a home for close to nothing down. He says the biggest challenge is finding the right property. Jeff says right now, properties valued between 100 to 200 thousand dollars in Adams County are slim with only 121 properties available for sale in the entire county. He says that isn’t necessarily a lot, noting that in the Gettysburg School District there are only 21 properties. In Upper Adams there are only 13, Littlestown has 18, and Jeff says he believes Conewago Valley School District has more than any of the districts. He says buyers are concerned about school taxes telling me that Conewago probably has the lowest school taxes with Gettysburg and Upper Adams probably the highest. Jeff tells me he also deals in commercial real estate as well. He says he has sold commercial properties from gas stations to hardware stores. He says commercial properties can take longer to sell. In the Gettysburg School District there are currently just 36 properties for sale. He says there are not a lot of commercial buyers out there so it’s kind of a specialty thing.
Fred Snyder is a Gettysburg Times columnist. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. Contact Fred at fsnyder@gburgtimes.com or 717-334-1131, ext. 2850. “Around Town” is published in the Gettysburg Times every Tuesday.
