I just don’t know how I ever pulled it off! I realized years ago as I grew older, having and raising children was for younger adults. Christmas with children was always loving but sometimes challenging. Buying the right gifts, hiding the gifts, wrapping the gifts, assembling some of them, arranging them under the tree and then hoping I could get an hour or two sleep before the children announced Santa’s been here. Coffee may have helped, but that afternoon nap on Christmas day saved my life. It was as if a ghost of Christmas past was visiting me as I began writing this week’s column.
As the years passed, I found myself transitioning from putting together Big Wheels and bikes with training wheels to more complicated projects like bicycles with multiple gears and small furniture with parts that didn’t fit or a bag of bolts missing the exact one I needed. Attempting this in the basement on Christmas Eve at 1 a.m. would be a challenge to any man. As time moved on I found stores that would assemble items for a fee, even stores that would gift wrap them for you. I remember stopping by Gallery 30 years ago when it was owned by Lois Starkey and picking up some Christmas treasures. Lois’ husband Bill Gilmartin was one of the best wrappers I ever met. The man was amazing! Give him scissors, paper and ribbon and he could create a museum piece. If I could have, I would have taken all my gifts to him to wrap.
Fred Snyder is a Gettysburg Times columnist. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. Contact Fred at fsnyder@gburgtimes.com or 717-334-1131, ext. 2850. “Around Town” is published in the Gettysburg Times every Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.