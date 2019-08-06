The event began in 1984 when neighbors turned on their porch lights, and began sitting outside their homes. Since then, the simple beginning has grown to where millions nationwide will participate this evening in National Night Out which is now held yearly on the first Tuesday in August. The event is held to increase awareness of police and programs available in the community, and provide information concerning issues that are both timely and informative about agencies that serve your community.
Locally, both Gettysburg and Carroll Valley will be holding observances tonight. In Gettysburg, the fun begins with a National Night Out block party beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the first block of Breckenridge Street with music, food, dancing food, fun and door prizes. Olde Getty Place, United Way, Main Street, Gettysburg police and fire departments, WellSpan, Adams County Arts Council, and Adams County Sheriff’s office will be represented. The party will continue until 8:30 p.m. Bring the entire family for an informative and fun filled evening.
Meanwhile, Carroll Valley Borough will hold its 14th annual observance of National Night Out from 5 until 8 p.m. at the park beside the borough building on Fairfield Road. Carroll Valley and Liberty Township police will be on hand along with firefighters, and numerous social services agencies. CV Police Chief Richard Hileman says it will be a night for the entire family with lots of food, fun, and information. Strawberry Hill Nature Center will bring some animals. Fairfield and Fountaindale Fire Departments will be on hand along with lifesaving and K-9 rescue demonstrations as well. Adams County SPCA will be providing rabies shots for $10 for both cats and dogs, and micro-chipping for $25, so bring your pet. There will be lots of information for both seniors and vets. The Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center will be on hand to provide information on child safety, and you can register free for tickets to Dutch Wonderland and lots of other give-a-ways. Children 12 and under will receive a free hot dog, chips and a drink. Stop by, meet your neighbors, and learn how to make and keep your community a safer place to live.
Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable says the phone calls to borough hall over the recent storm water bills have slowed considerably after the first wave of bills with errors went out. The borough is again asking for your patience while the correct bills are tabulated and re-sent.
Congratulations are in order for Vice Admiral Michael Gilday. He has been confirmed by the Senate to be the new Chief of Naval Operations. Among his distinguished career, the Lowell Massachusetts native served on both the USS Gettysburg and the carrier USS Eisenhower.
Will we really notice? Walking through my local Walmart in Waynesboro over the weekend I thought about the recent tariff increases announced by the president on Chinese goods. If you shop at Walmart you know, with exception of food and beverages, most everything they sell has a made in china label. From clothing, shoes, furniture, electronics, sporting goods and pet supplies, nearly all of it has a made in China label. Of course the trade battle with China will eventually hit consumers, but how badly? The shirt or blouse may cost an additional dollar or two, the toy you planned on buying for you grandchild may also cost an additional couple of bucks, but you know if you want it you will buy it. With Walmart declaring a 2019 profit of $129 billion, it will be interesting to see how much the trade war will affect the price of Fido’s new pet bed.
Let the chips fall where they may! I remember growing up in Baltimore I ate a lot of potato chips. Years ago, you ate plain potato chips. There were no ripples, sour cream, or Old Bay flavored chips. I grew up on both Utz chips and pretzels, that was basically it. I still prefer the basic chips to any other flavored varieties. Now walking down the grocery store snack isle, a junk food lover could overdose on the various brands of chips, flavors, and varieties to choose from. With Pennsylvania priding itself as a chip and pretzel mecca, PennLive (A Pennsylvania news network) chose several people made up of editors and food critics to sample and rate some of the bestselling chips in Pennsylvania. Some are not that recognizable to me, but here we go with the top five. Coming in at #5 Herr’s Original Crisp and Tasty made in Chester County. Judges found them too bland and a bit too greasy. In the #4 spot is Dieffenbach’s Kettle Chips from Berks County. It seemed a sturdy chip, but again one lacking much flavor. At #3 came Martin’s Kettle-Cook’d Chips from York County. Judges felt the chip wasn’t as crunchy and the flavor seemed flat compared to some others. Coming in at #2, Utz Original Potato Chips from Hanover. Judges called it a “good standard chip.” They added “they melt in your mouth and are that good.” And the #1 chip according to judges was Nibble with Gibble’s Potato Chips from Chambersburg. Judges proclaimed the prime lard, potato, salt recipe to produce the best chip with a great texture with a snappy crunch. Judges say some may find them a little salty, but ask “Aren’t chips supposed to be salty? For me, I grew up eating Utz’s chips, and I’ll probably die eating them. All of us have developed our own tastes over the years.
Let’s head “Around Town:”
There’s still time to register your youngsters for the Prince of Peace Episcopal Church’s vacation Bible school that runs from next week Aug. 12 through the 16 at the church located at 20 West High Street in Gettysburg. The parish will offer “Roar,” an African savannah themed experience to explain “when life is wild, God is good.” The program will run from 9 a.m. until noon each day. ”Roar” is filled with bible learning experiences and the children will take part in a long distance mission program called Operation Kid to Kid that will provide nutrition and good health opportunities to moms and babies in Zambia, Africa. You may register online at www.gettysburgepiscopal.org, or call the parish office at 717-334-6463 for more information or to register.
The National Park Service presents the 24th Annual Gettysburg Music Muster this Friday and Saturday under the tents behind the Visitor’s Center. Stop by either or both days for dozens of performers and hear civil war era music consisting of ballads, folk songs, field music, and marches. On Saturday witness a civil war era dance presentation. For a complete list of times and performers go to the Music Muster website at www.nps.gov/gett/learn/news/2019-music-muster.htm.
The Biglerville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary is having an AYCE Crab and Chicken Feed Aug. 24 from noon until 3 p.m. at the Legion Woods in Biglerville. Tickets include hard-shell crabs, chicken on the grill, corn on the cob, baked beans, salad, home-made desserts, and beverages. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 dollars for children (6-12), and under six eat free. Tickets must be purchased by Aug. 19. For more information call Linda at 717-677-0355, or Donna at 717-677-8373. Don’t miss this great seasonal event.
If your nonprofit club, group, or organization has an upcoming event, be sure to let me know about it. My contact information can be found at the end of the column. Please allow at least two weeks prior notice of the event and limit your announcement to six or eight lines.
Finally:
I can’t, I just can’t! Oscar Meyer has rolled out its latest creation, the “Ice Dog Sandwich” which includes mustard flavored ice cream and candied wiener bits. The mustard-wiener concoction will be sandwiched between two cookie buns. This new delectable treat is being rolled out at the same time French’s announced its mustard flavor ice cream that will be available in select cities soon. The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile will be riding through Manhattan next week distributing free samples of the new tasty Ice Dog Sandwich. Candied hot dog pieces? No thanks!
That does it for this week. Stay safe, and I’ll be back next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.