It’s going to be a busy week in Gettysburg. Hundreds of members of the Pennsylvania Municipal League will be flooding the borough in a day or so for its 120th Annual Summit. These elected and appointed officials will be on hand for meetings and seminars beginning Thursday and running through Sunday. Many of their activities will be held at the Gettysburg Hotel and Majestic Theater. Their activities will begin on Thursday when members partner with local volunteers to build a children’s playground at the Rec Park which the PML so graciously donated. The summit is an educational event providing a platform for the sharing of best practices, and networking opportunities. The various sessions are designed to address the needs of both the municipal officials and their communities. Between sessions they will be walking the streets, eating in our restaurants, and shopping at local businesses. We welcome them to our community and hope they enjoy their stay.
It’s my understanding many of the members of the Pennsylvania Municipal league will be breaking bread along with the local community at this Friday’s Long, Long, Long, Long Dinner Party on the Square and extending up Baltimore Street (four blocks) to South Street. Main Street President Deb Adamik says upwards of 1,000 people are expected to attend this special event. Money raised from this pot-luck dinner affair will go toward the Baltimore Street Revitalization Project and is expected to be about $15,000. Sponsorship donors have covered expenses for the dinner so tickets purchased will go directly into the Baltimore Street fund. Deb thanked local artist Wendy Allen for her idea for the dinner and her ability to organize a committee to make it happen. Deb asked that I remind attendees that parking and shuttle service will be provided for the dinner on the HACC parking lot. The Square and Baltimore Street are expected to be affected by dinner activities from about 2 to 10 p.m. The dinner will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tables, chairs, and tablecloths will be provided, but you will need to bring your own eating utensils, condiments, food, and beverages. There will be volunteers who will assist you in finding your seat at the tables, so please bring your tickets. Some tables will be reserved. Enjoy live musical entertainment along Baltimore Street during dinner. There will be an adult beverage tent located on the Square with eight food vendors located strategically on Baltimore Street, if you choose to go that route. Many are expected to bring their own meal, and others are expected to order carryout from the wide variety of restaurants in and around Gettysburg. Deb suggests if you are ordering from restaurants that you do so early in the week. This is a unique and very special event, and Main Street Gettysburg thanks all those who plan on participating.
Fred Snyder is a Gettysburg Times columnist. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. Contact Fred at fsnyder@gburgtimes.com or 717-334-1131, ext. 2850. “Around Town” is published in the Gettysburg Times every Tuesday.
