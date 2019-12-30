It’s hard to believe 2019 will soon be over. All of us have our own thoughts about what kind of year it was. I was glad to have my health for the most part, although I do move a bit more slowly. Betty is recovering from successful cancer surgery, so all is good. I still enjoy writing this column and occasionally stirring the pot politically. It’s taught me how many people sometimes take the world and themselves too seriously. Remember, it’s just an opinion column, don’t take it too seriously. I don’t do resolutions. More than 85 percent of those who make resolutions never end up keeping them. One of the best New Year’s resolutions took place in medieval times when knights took the “peacock vow” at the end of the Christmas season every year to reaffirm their commitment to chivalry. I don’t have any results on how successful that one was. No one knows what the year will bring, but I do wish all of you peace, health, and prosperity.
This past week I spoke with Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable and Adams County Commissioner Randy Phiel about 2019 and their 2020 outlooks. Charles told me the borough is the best it’s been financially in five years. He mentioned it went from the doorstep of bankruptcy to a more stabilized financial environment. He mentioned the councils of the past five years as being responsible, and cited market driven parking rates (creating some $400,000 in additional annual income for the borough as compared to five years ago), investment in technologies that improved management efficiency, more energy efficient street lights that cut utility costs, renegotiated labor agreements, and creating new rental income with cell sites. He also citied substantial investments in the borough’s infrastructure (roads and storm water), and the rezoning of the Gettysburg Station sites and LERTA program that are beginning to bear fruit from an interested developers as just a few more of the accomplishments over the past five years. Gable says the achievements and successes noted have allowed the borough to think strategically and afforded the latitude to position itself for future success. Some of the mentioned successes allowed the borough to invest in and host the 2019 statewide Pennsylvania Municipal League Convention in Gettysburg that had a $240,000 economic impact on the borough. Local businesses not only benefited from the conference, but the borough was gifted a $50,000 thousand dollar playground by the organization. The borough has also partnered with GARA the Steinwehr BID, Destination Gettysburg, and several businesses to secure an ice skating rink to possibly create a new amenity to help build community and business opportunity. Charles tells me more strategic and public investment will build on the success of the past 5 years. He cited the second annual Gettysburg Christmas Festival as a prime example of strategic planning and investment in future success. The festival created economic opportunities for every segment of the Gettysburg community that never existed just 3 years ago. The borough works very closely with Main Street Gettysburg, the economic development arm of the borough. The borough partnered with Main Street to create the festival which was a win for everyone. For it to be a success again this year MSG needs your support in the form of public and private financial investment and volunteers who are always needed to make the festival a success. Charles says the community will have another business opportunity in 2020 when radio broadcaster Glenn Beck hosts his “Restoring the Covenant” event. Charles says the foundation for future success has been set if we choose to keep it.
Fred Snyder is a Gettysburg Times columnist. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. Contact Fred at fsnyder@gburgtimes.com or 717-334-1131, ext. 2850. “Around Town” is published in the Gettysburg Times every Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.