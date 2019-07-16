Charles Strauss is no longer a Gettysburg Borough Councilman. He and his family moved from West Middle Street to West Broadway recently, which meant he was no longer in the Third Ward and could no longer represent those constituents. He told me he made every effort to stay in the Third Ward, but the opportunity presented itself to move into a larger house in the Second Ward, and he had to take it.
Strauss was a year and a half into a four-year term. A replacement will be sought to fill his seat until November when a permanent replacement will be chosen to serve out the remainder of his term. Charles will continue to serve on the Planning Commission but says he will miss working with fellow council people and the day-to-day interaction with the public. He says the current make up of council works well together. He added even during times of disagreement, the element of respect always remained. During his tenure several zoning changes were enacted, and added he will continue to work on the zoning issues on the Planning Commission and expects the commission will be very much involved in the Gettysburg Station project. He says the he will miss the positive changes on the operation of the police force, establishment of a new community and visitor’s center, and on the parking issue he says council has made progress but will continue to work on solutions that will benefit both the public and the borough.
Charles says he would be interested in running again for a council seat if the opportunity presented itself in the future. He says he has no interest in running against either of the two council people currently representing the Second Ward. He says he is surprised that there has been little if any interest by the public in his vacant seat in the Third Ward. He mentioned recent Letters to the Editor in the Gettysburg Times and opinions expressed on social media. Charles says serving your community is worth doing despite the hard work, meetings, and dissention on some topics. He says it’s all worthwhile in making your community a better place to live. As far as future challenges for council, he mentioned the limited tax base, cost of services, and the challenge of holding the line on any tax increase is always a subject of council concern. He says future development at the Gettysburg Station may provide some additional tax relief down the road. Thank you, Charles, for your continuing service to the borough.
Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable assures me it isn’t a money-grabbing scheme. Storm water bills are in the mail in Gettysburg, and some on social media are beating up the borough over them. The borough is merely complying with state and federal mandates which began with the Clean Water Act of 1972. The Act states the goal is “clean water.” Gettysburg is considered an urban environment requiring more environmental stewardship to deal with water runoff. The borough has several programs planned in the next five years to deal with the water runoff issue. If the borough would choose not to comply, they would be subject to possible fines from the EPA, and thousands of dollars in grant money may be put in jeopardy. In light of the penalties Gable says compliance with the law is both environmentally and fiscally prudent for the borough.
It all depends on who you ask! Borough Manager Gable tells me some downtown merchants say business is slow so far this visitors’ season, others say they are doing fine. Gable says the borough knows there are people in town since parking revenues for year to date are $7,500 higher this year than last year. And it doesn’t have anything to do with any rate increase since this is the second straight year with no increase in parking rates. He says people do not come into town to park. They are here for a reason, and how and where they are spending their time and money will be up to businesses to figure out.
It’s mid-summer and time to think parades. Registration is open now for this year’s Halloween and Christmas Parades. Both are always a happening in Gettysburg. Go online and register for one or both. The website is www.gettysburgpa.gov/community-events/pages/2019-gettysburg-community-parades. Sign up early for these fun events.
C’mon Man, clean up your trash. The primary election has been over a couple of months, you lost the race for a county office, try again next time, but don’t leave your vote for me signs up until your next opportunity in four years. I’m talking about the one at Table Rock Road and Route 394. There’s another one on Route 234 between Routes 34 and 15. Go pick them up!
There’s a lot of excitement in the air over the prospect of a community and visitor’s center coming to Gettysburg. This is something the borough had long dreamed about. When reading the news release, I noticed that Destination Gettysburg was not mentioned as a partner in the release. Since Gettysburg is the “Crown Jewel” of tourism in Adams County, and DG is in the business of tourism, I thought they would be a natural fit with the borough on the project. I spoke with DG President Norris Flowers who told me he and the borough had preliminary talks last fall about a working relationship if the project came to fruition, but no decisions or commitments were made. Flowers says he has not talked to the borough recently. Hopefully the two will sit down for a chat about it in the near future.
Let’s head “Around Town:”
How’s your garden doing this year? Want some tips? The Adams County Master Gardeners will host a “Garden Chat” this evening beginning at 6 pm at the AG Center on Old Harrisburg Road. This month’s topic will be worm composting and Master Gardeners will be on hand to talk about their gardens and yours. Refreshments will be served.
Just like St. Patrick’s Day, everyone will be Irish this Saturday for the 19th Annual Irish Festival being held at Moose Park rain or shine from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. The festival offers family fun for everyone with Irish music all day, vendors selling Irish goods, food and beverages, even Irish Wolfhounds. Co-headlining the entertainment will be Barley Juice, one of America’s top high energy Celtic bands, and the Gothard Sisters, a trio from the Pacific Northwest. Favorites Irishtown Road, Irish Blessing and the Darby Beat will also be on hand. “Pickin and Grinnin” will also perform for the children. Admission is just $10 and children 12 and under will be admitted free. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., free parking, and bring your lawn chairs and blankets as well. Sorry, no coolers or pets allowed. For more information, go to the festival website at: www.adamscountyirishfestival.org. Don’t miss this fun event.
The Gettysburg American Legion Post Auxiliary is holding an all you can eat breakfast from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. this Sunday at the legion hall on East Middle Street. Bring the entire family for your favorites of eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, and choice of beverages. Just $8 dollars for adults, kids 5 to 12 cost $5 dollars, and under 5 eat free. Bring the whole family and if you leave hungry it’s your own fault.
Don’t miss this one! Sign up now for the 2nd Annual Gettysburg Youth Wrestling Club Golf Tournament on Friday, Aug. 2. The Quail Valley Golf Club, 900 Teeter Road in Littlestown is hosting the event. The cost is just $75 per golfer with an 8 a.m. shotgun start, lunch and awards ceremony. There are two ways to register. You may go online at www.birdeasepro.com/gywcgolftourn/ or phone 717-752-5324. Sponsorships are available by calling the listed phone number. Monies raised from the tournament provide training, equipment, tournament, and travel for young wrestlers from elementary through high school. Sign up today for this great event.
If your non-profit club, group, or organization has an upcoming event, let me know about it. My contact information appears at the bottom of the column. Please allow at least two weeks’ notice prior to the event and limit your announcement to six to 8 lines.
Finally:
The ram remains on the lam after it continues to pull the wool over the eyes of Wisconsin police. Sheriff’s deputies say the ram was spotted in an Ellington, Wisconsin yard last week. Police say they surrounded the ram but it was spooked by a flock of birds and took off for a nearby woods. Officers believe the ram belongs to someone and does not appear to be a threat to people. And all this time I thought the Packers were in Wisconsin, and the Rams in LA.
That does it for this week. Stay safe, and I’ll be back next Tuesday.
