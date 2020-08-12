Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
The Fountaindale Volunteer Fire Department will serve pulled pork sandwiches with two sides for $8 on Thursday, Aug. 13. Pick up is drive through only at 106 Steelman St., in the side parking lot. Meals will be ready at 4:30 p.m. and served until 7 p.m. or until sold out.
