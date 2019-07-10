Back for its 18th rally, the Allstar Events Complex will once again host events during bike week. The kick-off party starts on Wednesday at Battlefield Harley-Davidson and continues through the weekend at the Allstar Event Complex.
“We know that this is going to be the best year yet. The weather report looks amazing and we have new riders come in from all over the East Coast and Canada,” said Kelly Shue, Gettysburg Bike Week (GBW) event coordinator. “We are ready to see all our old friends and meet some new ones.”
This year’s musical acts include Thursday’s headliner Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show, with motorcycle rally favorite Jasmine Cain starting the four-day party off right.
Friday will feature bands all day from the Resurrection Tour including Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Saving Abel, Tantric and Shallow Side.
Saturday will be a full day of rock and roll starting at 10 a.m. with Sound of Silence featuring 13-year-old drumming sensation Avery Molek, followed by Redemption Road, Rebel Soul (kid Rock Tribute), Brickyaard Road (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribuet band) and headliner Queensryche followed by a fireworks show.
Jack Schit will once again perform master of ceremonies duties throughout the week on the Budweiser Stage, Gin Gypsies will be serving up the drinks and this year’s rally will feature a cornhole tournament and Cycle Source mini-bike racing. Heavy competition is expected in the Cycle Source Ride-In Bike Show, Bike Games and Rodeo and the Parade of Chrome. Josh Owens from Moonshiners will be on property all weekend long as well.
New this year are Harley-Davidson demo rides leaving from the Allstar Event Complex Thursday through Sunday. They will have a variety of models from which to choose.
Demo hours are: Thursday, July 11, 2-6 p.m.; Friday, July 12, 10 a.m — 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.; and Sunday July 14, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Arrive early to register. Demos are complimentary and unlimited. Demo riders are required to possess a valid motorcycle operator’s license and must be at least 18 years of age. Demo riders and passengers are required to wear a properly-fitting, D.O.T. certified helmet and other appropriate riding gear (including eye protection, full-length pants and closed-toe shoes with a heel strap) while riding in the demo event. Anyone over 16 years old with a guardian present or 18-plus without a valid motorcycle endorsement maycheck out our Jumpstart Experience.
No rally is complete without great riding, and Gettysburg has some of the best riding around. Whether riders want to see historic battlegrounds or just hit the road for a great cruise, hundreds of miles of the best riding in the east surrounds Gettysburg. In addition to fantastic solo riding, GBW also features awesome group rides and the Pink Journey of Lights and Stars of Hope Charity Rides.
New and returning riders can find updates, the schedule of events, lodging information and anything they ever needed to know about Gettysburg Bike Week by visiting http://www.gettysburgbikeweek.com and checking the Facebook event page.
