Adams County
Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Support Group will meet Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Claudia House, operated by Survivors Inc. For information, call 717-334-9777. Childcare is available.
Biglerville
Today at noon, there will be a dedication ceremony for the new veterans memorial at the Biglerville American Legion. All are welcome.
Bonneauville
The Bonneauville Narcotics Anonymous group will meet Sunday at 7 p.m. at the schoolhouse, behind St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St.
Fairfield
CoDa, a support group for anyone wanting to recover from enabling or participating in a dysfunctional family system (such as drugs, alcohol, mental illness, domestic or sexual abuse), will meet Tuesday, from 7-8 p.m. at the Fairfield Mennonite Church. For more information on CoDependents Anonymous, call 717-642-8936.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m. and noon and on Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
Boy Scout Troop 73, for boys 11 to 18 years old, will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church on Baltimore Street.
——
Insight Meditation Community of Gettysburg will hold a dharma & weekly meditation talk on Sunday's from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists Church, 136 S. Stratton St. Open to the public and free of charge.
——
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet on Thursday, July 18, at 6 p.m. at the Dutch Country Restaurant, 946 Baltimore St., Hanover. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome. No reservation is needed.
Littlestown
The Littlestown Area Municipal Band, under the direction of Ben Messinger, will present a summer concert at Crouse Park on Sunday, July 14 at 2 p.m. The inclement weather location is St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 W. King St. The public is invited. Free-will donations will be accepted. Bring chairs or blankets for seating at Crouse Park.
