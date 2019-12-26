Christine and the Road King (aka Ray Owen) will present a family-friendly musical experience, “The Song Imagineers,” at 10 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 30 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, as part of the borough’s New Year’s Eve celebration.
Gettysburg’s 21st Annual New Year’s Eve Celebration calls for dancing in the square, entertainment for the entire family, and fireworks.
All programs are free to the public and presented by the Adams County Arts Council through its partnership with Proform DJs, Gettysburg Borough, ACNB Bank, Destination Gettysburg, Gettysburg Hotel, and Christ Lutheran Church.
