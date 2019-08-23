Hollabaugh Bros., Inc. Fruit Farm & Market will host September cooking classes, teaching adults to get the most from their pears and families how to make apple dumplings.
The family class, running from 1:30-3 p.m., Saturday Sept. 7, is a chance to cook regardless of age. In each family cooking class, participants will make recipes, learn tips and tricks, and take home yummy creations. Nothing smells or tastes so good in the fall as a baked apple. Join and learn how to make the most famous baked apple dish in Pennsylvania, apple dumplings!
The adult class will begin at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12. Learn how to eat pears just as you should – for breakfast, lunch and dinner!
Registration is required for each class. The adult class costs $30 per person; The family class costs $15 per person and covers all the supplies. Registration closes three days prior to the event. No refunds will be issued. Register at www.jotform.com/hbimarket/events or call our market. Visit www.hollabaughbros.com for more information about this class or other classes, or call 717-677-8412.
