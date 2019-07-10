A daughter, Addilyn Patricia Boone, was born June 21, at Gettysburg Hospital to Bradley and Patricia Boone and big brother Wyatt, all of Orrtanna. Grandparents are Tom Pittinger of Taneytown, Md.; Yvette Myers of Littlestown; Milt and Lori Boone of Orrtanna; and Dyann Baer of Hanover.
