“Gone But Not Forgotten” is the theme of the 2019 Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides Seminar Nov. 8 and 9.
Presented by the Licensed Battlefield Guides, this program convenes 6:30 p.m., Nov. 8 at the Gettysburg Heritage Center, 297 Steinwehr Avenue in Gettysburg. A Welcome Reception will be followed by a presentation entitled “WW1 at Gettysburg.”
On Saturday, The Seminar moves to the Hilton Garden Inn, 1061 York Road. A full day of Battlefield Tours will be presented to many seldom visited Gettysburg sights including: The Camp Letterman Field Hospital, Obscure Battlefield Burial Sites, The 1913 Camp Colt Reunion Grounds, WW2 sites at Gettysburg followed by a wrap-up session at the Hilton Garden Inn.
The Saturday program will include a morning light breakfast, a noon lunch, and bus transportation for the Saturday Battlefield Tours. The cost is $125 per person and can be reserved online at www.gettysburgtourguides.org/albg-seminar or by mail at: ALBG, PO Box 4152, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.