The Pennsylvania 4-H State Shooting Sports Competition, which took place this at Consolidated Sportsman in Williamsport on Saturday, July 20, included two Adams County youth.
Approximately 100 4-H members competed in Air Rifle, Air Pistol, .22 Rifle, Shotgun, and Archery contests. This event would not have been possible without the 25 volunteers and extension staff who took the time to help run the contests.
Adams County 4-H sent two teens to the state contest. Jake Bankert, 17, and Kaleb Repp, 14, both competed in the archery contest with compound bows, Bankert as a senior contestant and Repp as a junior contestant.
During the Archery contest, the 4-H members had to shoot a total of 60 arrows – 20 arrows from 35 yards, 20 arrows from 45 yards, and 20 yards from 55 yards, at an 80-centimeter target.
Out of 40 archery contestants Bankert placed sixth among the Senior Archery contestants and Repp placed fifth among the Junior Archery contestants. Congratulations was extended to Bankert and Repp for demonstrating their shooting abilities during the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.