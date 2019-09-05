The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office in Gettysburg as of Aug. 9, 2019.
When charges are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial judge. Charges being “held” means a magisterial judge held a hearing and ruled that charges would move forward to the county court.
Dawn Gooshaw, 36, of Millerton, was charged with abuse of a dependent, simple assault, and harassment May 25 in Gettysburg. The charges were waived to the county court.
Gage Minor, 20, of Finksburg, Md., was charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft June 30 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Joseph Hafner, 43, of no fixed address, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of endangering a child’s welfare, and possessing drug paraphernalia Sept. 16, 2017. The charges were held for the county court.
Joel Higgs, 29, of Hagerstown, Md., was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, and an exhaust system violation Jan. 3 in Gettysburg. The charges were held for the county court.
Darren Reasner, 58, of 335 York St., Gettysburg, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.1 percent, a turn signal violation, driving left of center, and stopping on a crosswalk Jan. 11 in Gettysburg. The charges were held for the county court.
Adam Williams, 27, of 125 Fair Ave., Hanover, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana for person use, possessing drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, and three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance April 14 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
James Richards, 45, of 732 Company Farm Road, Aspers, was charged with escape and failing to appear June 21 at Adams County Prison. The charges were waived to the county court.
Melanie Gallagher, 59, of 310 Smoketown Road, Hanover, was charged with harassment May 7 in Gettysburg. The charge was waived to the county court.
Edward Jackson, 53, of Waynesboro, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.16 percent, leaving the scene of a crash, and careless driving Feb. 2 in Gettysburg. The charges were waived to the county court.
Daniel Diffenderfer, 34, of 782 East Berlin Road, York Springs, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possessing drug paraphernalia, and four counts relating to driving under the influence of a controlled substance April 2 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Donna Barnes, 53, of 512 Bullet Way, Abbottstown, was charged with making a false statement on a firearm sale form and false swearing Sept. 12, 2018 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Jeremy Galindez, 29, of Reading, was charged with simple assault and harassment Jan. 28 in Straban Township. The charges were held for the county court.
Clayton Probst, 36, of 2581 Old Harrisburg Road, Trailer 39, Gettysburg, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.16 percent, DUI, and lacking vehicle registration May 17 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Derek Reaver, 25, of 349 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.1 percent, DUI, careless driving, and a headlight violation April 20 in Gettysburg. The charges were held for the county court.
Bill Morris, 21, of Westminster, Md., was charged with possessing contraband, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and possessing drug paraphernalia June 24 at Adams County Prison. The charges were waived to the county court.
Scotty Osterman, 32, of Shippensburg, was charged with escape and failing to appear June 14 at Adams County Prison. The charges were waived to the county court.
James Shealer, 37, of 505 Hunterstown Road, Gettysburg, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a license suspended in connection with a previous DUI violation, and careless driving April 10 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Jamie Clark, 38, of Shermans Dale, was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, lacking vehicle registration, driving left of center, careless driving, and excessive vehicle window tinting April 26 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Jacob Burke, 51, of Millsboro, Del., was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a license suspended in connection with a previous DUI violation, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and driving with a suspended license June 29 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Mark Kilchewski, 37, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possessing drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, a lane violation, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving, and a seat belt violation July 4 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Christopher Horan, 44, of no fixed address, was charged with theft, driving under the influence, and a red-light violation July 4 in Gettysburg. The charges were waived to the county court.
Taylor Lee, 20, of Baltimore, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use May 18 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
William Lundy, 42, of 255 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, was charged with driving without a required ignition interlock device, driving without a license, a turn signal violation, and a stop sign violation May 12 in Gettysburg. The charges were waived to the county court.
Victoria Flanery, 63, of 2581 Old Harrisburg Road, Trailer 19, Gettysburg, was charged with criminal trespass May 31 in Straban Township. The charge was waived to the county court.
Ashley Schmidt, 32, of 208 W. High St., New Oxford, was charged with false identification to law enforcement July 3 in Straban Township. The charge was waived to the county court.
Robert Borders IV, 21, of 25 Marsh Creek Road, Gettysburg, was charged with two counts of harassment, criminal trespass, and terroristic threats June 9 in Gettysburg. The charges were waived to the county court.
James Kauffman, 29, of 75 Red Bridge Road, Gettysburg, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, endangering a child, reckless endangerment, lacking vehicle registration, driving with a suspended registration, careless driving, and an improper license plate light May 23 in Straban Township. The charges were held for the county court.
Barry Stull, 24, of 1120 New Chester Road, New Oxford, was charged with driving under the influence, DUI with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.16 percent, and a lane violation, careless driving May 3 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Sebastian Morris, 19, of 196 Ridge Road, Gettysburg, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possessing drug paraphernalia May 11 in Gettysburg. The charges were waived to the county court.
Michael Hyser, 43, of 142 W. King St., Abbottstown, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possessing drug paraphernalia, two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, a lane violation, littering, and careless driving May 15 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Leonard Trent, 59, of 80 McClellan Lane, Hanover, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, a stop sign violation, and a turn signal violation March 26 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Jeffery Fountain, 58, of Harrisburg, was charged with retail theft and driving with a suspended license March 11 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Fayanna Parker, 44, of 38 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, having a malfunctioning headlight, and lacking insurance Jan. 22 in Gettysburg. The charges were waived to the county court.
Tess Kukulka, 44, of 815 Grant Drive, Hanover, was charged with making a false statement on a firearm sale form and unsworn falsification to authorities Aug. 11 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Jeffrey Darrell, 63, of 1579 Carrolls Tract Road, Orrtanna, was charged with lacking vehicle registration, driving under the influence, DUI with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.1 percent, and driving with a license suspended in connection with a previous DUI violation April 22 in Gettysburg. The charges were waived to the county court.
Isabella Costa, 19, of 1855 Heidlersburg Road, Aspers, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.1 percent, DUI, two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, DUI while under 21 years of age, underage alcohol consumption, providing alcohol to a person under 21, and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle March 24 in Straban Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Nicholas Brown, 27, of 690 Railroad Lane, Orrtanna, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.16 percent, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving at unsafe speed, and driving left of center Jan. 13 in Gettysburg. The charges were waived to the county court.
Christopher Ott, 37, of 1760 Shrivers Corner Road, Lot 183, Gettysburg, was charged with public drunkenness Nov. 17 in Gettysburg and paid a fine and costs totaling $310.75.
