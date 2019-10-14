The Adams County Historical Society will present a special program, “Another Side of Gettysburg: World War II Sites, Stories, and Heroes,” on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. in Valentine Hall.
Hear stories of World War II leaders and their relationship to this famous small town. You probably know Dwight Eisenhower’s love for this town, starting from his West Point class visit through his Great War tank training school, to his settling here during his presidential years. Did you know that Winston Churchill visited Gettysburg multiple times? President Franklin D. Roosevelt came to deliver addresses honoring veterans. War heroes Charles deGaulle, Bernard Montgomery, and John F. Kennedy also came to study the famous battlefield. Learn about the German prisoner-of-war camps that brought workers to the farms and fruit orchards, discover the site of the Navy’s secret map-making facility and the Army’s psychological warfare training camp.
