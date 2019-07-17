The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners is scheduled to meet Monday, July 22, and Tuesday, July 23, at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters. Both meetings begin at 8:30 a.m., with doors opening at 7:45 a.m.
People interested in offering public testimony, limited to five minutes, may do so at the July 22 meeting, and may register on a first-come, first-to-speak basis. PowerPoint presentations are not permitted during the public comment period.
On Tuesday, July 23, the board will take up its prepared agenda. The agenda for the meeting is available at the game commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov. Under “Quick Clicks,” on the left side of the homepage, select “Meetings of the Board & Upcoming Events,” then click the link provided.
The game commission’s headquarters is located at 2001 Elmerton Ave., just off the Progress Avenue exit of Interstate 81 in Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
The game commission might be unable to live-stream the July meeting due to recent equipment failure. If the meeting cannot be live-streamed, each day of the meeting will be recorded and uploaded to the agency’s YouTube channel as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.