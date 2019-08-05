Numerous 4-H activities were part of the 97th Annual South Mountain Fair.
On Tuesday, July 30, about 36 youth, 4-H members and non-4-H members, attended 4-H Day at the fair. Throughout the day the youth rotated through stations that focused on STEM, foods, crafts, and fitness.
4-H Day at the South Mountain Fair is completely planned and executed by the members of the 4-H Teen Senate. The Teen Senate consists of 4-H members that are between the ages of 13 and 18. The teens worked extremely hard to make sure each station was fun filled and educational for the youth in attendance.
The youth created and tested the strength of tin foil boats with various types of candy in the STEM station. They cooled off by making homemade ice cream in the food station. For the craft station, the youth created plastic cup stained glass and decorated the sidewalk between the 4-H building and auditorium with sidewalk chalk. In the fitness station, the youth were able to show some competitive spirit while playing some yards games, such as corn hole and ladder golf.
After the stations, everyone was challenged to an ice cream eating contest, where the first three winners were awarded coupons for a free milkshake from the Arendtsville Lions Club located on the fairgrounds. Youth were also tasked with working together in groups to build a bridge. Each bridge was tested to see how much weight it could hold. To finish out the day a tour of the livestock barns, which included goats, sheep, pigs, beef cattle, dairy cattle, rabbits, and poultry.
Administered by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
