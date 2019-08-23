The Adams County Photography Club (ACPC) will meet Monday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Campus of Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC), Old Harrisburg Road.
The August meeting will include a presentation by Dan Urban on Lightroom Developing Modules. The August photo challenge, ‘cell phone photography,’ will also be awarded at the meeting.
Linda Toki gave a presentation on cell phone photography at the July 29 meeting. Members were encouraged to practice their cell phone photography skills and experiment with different ‘clip-on’ cell phone lenses and editing applications prior to the meeting. The challenge will be judged on composition, best use of editing apps, and one photo must be done with a macro lens.
The July photo challenge was won by Patti Robinson and the subject was ‘Beginnings.’
The club has scheduled another photo outing for Sunday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., weather permitting, for twilight photography.
The public is encouraged to visit the ACPC webpages at www.adamscountyphotographyclub.com.
