Adams County youth attended the annual Ag Explorers 4-H Camp held at the Adams County Agriculture and Natural Resources Center in June.
Thirty youth plus five 4-H teen counselors took part in educational workshops on forestry, food science, and soil. Campers completed hands-on activities, such as planting sunflowers, mixing their own smoothies, taste testing different types of milk, making butter, learning about compost, and creating the components of strawberry shortcake.
Campers explored different facets of agriculture by touring agricultural businesses. They visited Pine Grove Furance, President Eisenhower’s Farm in Gettysburg, and Wegman’s and Oak Grove Farm Market in Mechanicsburg. Campers ended the week by taking a day trip to Lancaster County to tour Oregon Dairy and the Turkey Hill Experience.
The Ag Explorers 4-H Day Camp is hosted annually by Adams County 4-H and Penn State Master Gardeners. It is open to all youth ages 8-13. For more information about camp or 4-H, contact the extension office at 717-334-6271.
