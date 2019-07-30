Parents and grandparents looking for a late summer Bible school opportunity for their youngsters need look no farther than Prince of Peace, Gettysburg’s Episcopal parish. The church will offer “Roar,” a vacation Bible school experience using an African savanna theme to explain “when life is wild, God is good.” The program will run from 9 a.m. until noon, Aug. 12-16, at the church at 20 W. High St., Gettysburg.
“Roar,” under the direction of Prince of Peace parishioners Trish Jones-Burke and Beth Smith, promises new friends, amazing experiments, creative games, super-fun snacks, surprising adventures and incredible music.
“Roar” will be “the ‘mane’ event,” and “the best week of the summer” for its participants, said Smith and Jones-Burke.
“Roar” is filled with Bible-learning experiences that the kids will get to see, hear, touch, and even taste. “Roar” is a hands-on experience, and Jones and Smith advise that kids should come dressed in play clothes and safe shoes.
The program promises to help kids discover God’s presence in everyday life, and take part in a long-distance mission program called Operation Kid to Kid, that will provide nutrition and good health opportunities to moms and babies in Zambia, Africa.
Register online at www.gettysburgepiscopal.org, or call or visit the parish office at 717-334-6463 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday) for more information.
