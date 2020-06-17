Fairfield
Become a “Blanketeer” with Project Linus. The Gettysburg-Adams County Chapter will gather at 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., to share ideas, fabric, yarn and patterns during a Make-A-Blanket session.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 17, 2020 @ 4:20 am
Become a “Blanketeer” with Project Linus. The Gettysburg-Adams County Chapter will gather at 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., to share ideas, fabric, yarn and patterns during a Make-A-Blanket session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.