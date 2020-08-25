Adams County
The Overdose Awareness Task Force will celebrate International Overdose Awareness Day with its Second Annual Memorial Walk at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3, beginning at the Adams County Court House and ending at the Gettysburg Recreation Park Amphitheater. Social distancing and masks will be required. The event will be held rain or shine. Those who have lost a loved one and would like to share a picture during the event, contact Nate Sterner at youthdirector@cfygettysburg.com.
