Once again this year, the Gettysburg Ministerium will sponsor an interdenominational summer worship series at the Gettysburg Battlefield Amphitheater on Confederate Avenue. There will be a service for 12 Sundays from June 21 to Sept. 6 at 8 a.m., led by various pastors and churches in the Gettysburg community.
Originally begun over 35 years ago by Church Women United for visitors to our community, the service has become a popular outdoor worship venue for residents and visitors alike. Each Sunday an offering is taken to subsidize the Ministerium Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides food, fuel, and temporary lodging to those in need in the Gettysburg community.
