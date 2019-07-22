The Adams County Arts Council and Eisenhower National Historic Site staff invites the public to Presidential Paint and Wine Night at the Eisenhower Farm on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 4:30-7:30 p.m. The event features an “open house” style tour of the Eisenhower home and a ranger talk about Eisenhower’s hobby of oil painting.
The event will be held at Eisenhower National Historic Site on the front lawn overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountain range. The cost is $50 for ACAC members and $55 for non-members and includes all materials, tour, light food by Subarna’s Catering and complimentary glass of wine.
A few of Ike’s original works of art will be seen on the tour, followed by painting a piece inspired by one of President Eisenhower’s original paintings, Rolling Wooded Hills. The original piece was painted by President Eisenhower in the fall of 1955 and is reminiscent of Texas painters’ renditions in the 1920s and 1930s of fields of bluebonnets, a native windflower. Instructor, Marie Smith, will be on hand with helpful instruction and step by step guidance from start to finish.
Pre-registration is required. Call 717 334-5006 or register on-line, adamsarts.org
For more information about The Presidential Paint Night and other class related activities, as well as other upcoming exhibitions or art classes at the arts council’s Arts Education Center, visit www.adamsarts.org or call (717) 334-5006.
