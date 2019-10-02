The Dwight D. Eisenhower Society turns 50 years old in October. A Gala Dinner is planned at the Gettysburg Hotel to celebrate the anniversary replete with Ike and Mamie cocktails, a book signing and talk by historian William I. Hitchcock, author of The Age of Eisenhower, and an opportunity to recognize the descendants of our founders and charter members.
The Society began when Henry Scharf, owner of the Hotel Gettysburg and President and General Manager of the Gettysburg Times, invited 20 local businessmen to lunch at Hotel Gettysburg on Dwight Eisenhower’s birthday, Oct. 14, 1969. They wanted to remember their friend, Ike, who had died March 28 of that year. Before lunch was over the group decided to form the Dwight D. Eisenhower Society. The name, The Dwight D. Eisenhower Society, was officially recognized by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on Dec. 5, 1969. Incorporation as a nonprofit soon followed.
