The South Mountain Audubon Society will host Dr. Alex Trillo, an assistant professor in the Department of Biology at Gettysburg College. Her lab focuses on the evolutionary ecology of calling frogs, their predators, and parasites.
Trillo, who was born in Lima, Peru, did her undergraduate work at the University of California San Diego where she worked with birds and studied Banded Wrens in Costa Rica.
