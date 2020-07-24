The Gettysburg Riding Club will host a fun show to benefit the Shining Stars Therapeutic Riding program on Sunday, Aug. 2,at 9 a.m. at the Gettysburg Riding Club horse show grounds, 102 Hounds Run, Gettysburg. This is off the Hunterstown Road, at the Hunters Crossing Housing Development, according to a Gettysburg Riding Club release.
The show will feature classes for beginner horses and riders, as well as seasoned riders, according to the release. The show also features some classes for therapeutic riders. Other classes include Western and English pleasure and equitations, jumping, lead line, pole bending and barrel racing. There will also be a costume class and other fun classes. Check out the class list on gettysburgridingclub.yolasite.com.
