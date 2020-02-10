The Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides (ALBG) will host its 2020 Spring Seminar May 1-2 in Gettysburg. The theme of the seminar will be “Overlooked & Often Not Visited – Ridges, Farms & Other Battle Sites.”
The opening presentation on May 1 at The Heritage Center will be offered by Licensed Battlefield Guide (LBG) Tony Nicastro and is entitled “The Historic Use of and Evolution of Terrain Appreciation in Military Doctrine.” Nicastro, a military veteran and Gettysburg National Military Park historian, will establish the theme of examining terrain during the Battle of Gettysburg, particularly terrain that is often not visited, and/or in many instances, not examined by visitors to Gettysburg.
