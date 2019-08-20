Adams County
The 40 and 8 veterans organization is hosting a crab and chicken feed 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the 40 and 8 chateau, a cabin located at 615 Newman Road, Orttanna. Call Harold at 717-339-6048 for tickets and directions. Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 7.
Fairfield
A dance will be held Wednesday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, located on Main Street.
——
The Fairfield Fire and EMS holds bingo every Thursday at the smoke-free dining hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:45 p.m., with three early bird games.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
The Gettysburg Composite Squadron meets at Gettysburg Airport, 1130 Chambersburg Road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. It consists of Senior Members (age 18 and over) and Cadet Members (age 12 to 21). Any person 12 and over can join. Email gettysburgcap@hotmail.com, visit http://www.gettysburgcap.com/home.html or Facebook.
——
The Gettysburg Children’s Choir and Chamber Chorale will hold auditions for the 2019-20 season 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in room 214, Schmucker Hall, Gettysburg College Campus. Contact Jamie Bowman for more information.
——
Master Garden Chat presents The Children’s Garden at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Ag Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road. Bring the children and enjoy a story, tea and cookies in the garden. Tours of all gardens are also available.
York Springs
York Springs Community Day is Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held mainly at Griest Park, the Lions Park and the YOSSHS museum. There will also be activities at Lehman’s feed store and Paul’s Garage. The day will include music, games, food and activities for all ages. Yard sales throughout town begin at 8 a.m. For more information, contest, craft, yard sale registrations, www.yscommunityday.org or info@yosshs.org.
Elsewhere
Al-Anon, Adult Children of Alcoholics, meets every Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Silver Run, Md. For information, call Terri at 717-346-7093.
